The Underdog app now includes Prediction Picks after adding sports prediction markets, and with the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2, eligible new users can play $5 and get $50 in bonus entries for fantasy sports picks on the app. Read on for our in-depth review of Underdog Prediction Picks and where you can use the $50 bonus in the Underdog app. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2.

Underdog Predict promo code details

The bonus offer on Underdog must include fantasy picks, which now appear alongside Underdog Predict (also known as Underdog Prediction Picks or Team Picks). Eligible new users can use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 to play $5+ and unlock $50 in bonus entries for fantasy contests or combos with at least 2 player picks and 1 team pick in the Underdog app.

Underdog app welcome bonus Play $5+ Fantasy Entry, Get $50 in Bonus Entries* Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 Underdog prediction picks states AL, AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NE, NH, NY, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Underdog Fantasy states AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY Eligibility* Must be physically located in a state where Underdog operates. Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Underdog operates. (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) Minimum deposit $10 Promo code last verified August 20, 2026

*Underdog unavailable in NV, AB, ON and US territories. Ineligible locations to qualify may include CT, HI, ID, IA, LA, ME, MD, MI, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA & WA.

Remember, the Underdog app includes several products within it. So you can sign up with code CBSSPORTS2, but that code is not for an Underdog Predict/prediction picks-only bonus. You can still participate in prediction markets on Underdog if in a state where it is available, but this welcome bonus can only be claimed and redeemed by making a qualifying fantasy pick-em play. Drafts do not qualify to claim the bonus either.

To activate, you must first play a $5+ qualifying fantasy contest to unlock the $50 in bonus entries. The bonus entries may be used only on fantasy contest entries on the Underdog app.

Bonus Entries are non-withdrawable and a 1x playthrough is required before winnings can be withdrawn.

Bonus Entries cannot be applied to entries with a payout multiplier lower than 2x the entry fee and expire 14 days after being issued.

How to sign up for the Underdog promo code

Be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA), have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Underdog operates and otherwise eligible. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button on this page and download the Underdog app. Register for an Underdog account using Underdog Predict promo code CBSSPORTS2 and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Verify your email. Once registered, make your first deposit using your preferred payment method and follow the prompts. Make a $5 qualifying fantasy pick

Claim the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 here:

How to trade on Underdog Predict

Along with traditional player prop options like on Underdog DFS, Underdog prediction picks allow event contract trading on teams and futures, with markets that include winning individual games, events and championships via the Underdog prediction picks option within the app. Event contracts are also available for the following:

Football/NFL

Baseball/MLB

Basketball/NBA

Hockey/NHL

Soccer/World Cup/EPL

And many more sports/leagues

Users can trade on live sporting events in addition to upcoming events, and even longer-term events, like championships and awards.

Event contracts are offered by one or more designated contract markets (DCMs), including UDX, Kalshi, and Crypto.com. New eligible users can also claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS directly on Kalshi.

How pricing for Underdog prediction picks works

Let's use the example of the Yankees playing the Red Sox. Users can trade on the winner of that outcome. Like other sports prediction markets, Underdog displays pricing per event contract.

That means if the Yankees are trading at a price such as $0.60 per event contract on Kalshi, the correct prediction pays out $1 per event contract, for a profit of $0.40 per contract. The price implies the market has the Yankees at a 60% probability to win.

Therefore, if someone were to make a trade for 100 event contracts of the Yankees at this price, it would cost $60, and if the Yankees win, Underdog pays out $100 back to the account for those contracts. You would earn a profit $40 on that $100 total return.

Please note, Underdog charges users a $0.02 exchange fee per contract.

Underdog banking methods

Underdog does not charge fees for withdrawals or deposits. Withdrawals are processed within 24-72 hours, with online banking transfers via Trustly typically being the fastest method.

Deposit methods Debit card, Apple Pay, Bank account via Trustly Withdrawal methods Debit card, Apple Pay, Bank account via Trustly

Underdog app review

Underdog debuted in 2020 as a DFS platform. It is best known for two things: DFS Pick Em contests, where users pick higher or lower on specific player statistical totals, and best ball fantasy sports contests. Underdog has evolved since and is now expanding into prediction markets through Underdog within the Underdog Sports app.

User experience

The Underdog app is straightforward, as the lobby presents you with several different trading options across several different sports. The UI, and particularly the visual layout, is very thorough, and perhaps a bit overwhelming. Highlighting the featured events is a good thing, but Underdog went a bit overboard by highlighting too many events. There are 25 different "featured" events in the lobby, with some of the most popular (ex: golf), all the way at the bottom.

Additionally, there could be some reordering in terms of the sports listed at the top of the lobby. Some of the most popular leagues (NFL, NBA) aren't among the first 10 sports leagues listed, yet other sports not in season, such as CBB, are listed before.

Tracking event contracts is easily done via either the Picks tab at the bottom or the Track icon. That brings you to another screen where your picks, in addition to the respective event's time and score, are displayed, making it easy to see if your predictions are on pace or not.

The customer support methods include a Help section that answers FAQs, the ability to message an AI support agent within the app, and a link to the app's Support Team via Twitter/X. It appears the in-app support messaging is AI only, but the Twitter account is human-operated and had thorough and recent replies to users' questions.

Underdog app store ratings (as of August 20, 2026)

Underdog Predict / Underdog prediction picks is one product within the Underdog Sports app, rather than its own standalone app. Below are the app ratings for Underdog Sports:

Underdog App Ratings Rating Number of Reviews Apple App Store 4.8 out of 5 stars 315k ratings Google Play Store 4.6 out of 5 stars 32.2k reviews

Underdog responsible trading tools

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support.

Responsible Trading toolkits on Underdog involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org.

Underdog Predict is a registered FCM offering event contracts. Trades may be placed on CDNA, a registered DCM, powered by UDM Services, LLC. Trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for all. Must be a U.S. resident. Terms apply: underdogpredict.com. Content is promotional and is not a recommendation to trade. Content is promotional and not a recommendation to trade

Underdog Predict promo code final verdict

Underdog has a similar look and feel to many other prediction market apps, with several categories of trading markets, a straightforward way to view in-progress predictions, and multiple customer support options. Deposits and withdrawals are made with ease, with all of the most popular payment methods accepted.

While the number of trading markets, such as the various sports/leagues, is a plus, the app can still be overwhelming. While you should be able to find whichever sport/league you're looking for, it may take some time as the layout seems pretty random. Some of the most popular markets and featured contests are unexpectedly difficult to find.

In terms of gameplay, the combos on Underdog are somewhat limited as you can't combine multiple prediction picks. However, you can combo 1 prediction team pick with at least 2 player fantasy pick-em picks. For example, you can't make tournament predictions on who will win a PGA tournament and an LPGA tournament within the same trade. You also can't combo futures predictions, even if they aren't correlated and come from multiple different sports.

What I want to see in future updates

An improved layout where the most popular sports/leagues are listed first would improve the navigability. Additionally, a "less is more" approach may be helpful for featured events as having so many events featured doesn't give proper attention to those events which should be highlighted.

In terms of customer support, I did not see an e-mail option. There is AI-only in-app messaging, and there's a way to contact the support team through Twitter. But the options to receive a human response are limited

Underdog FAQ

How does Underdog work?

Underdog is a prediction market where users trade contracts on event outcomes. For sports markets, these outcomes could be team picks,, a future champion, etc. Users can buy contracts, with each share paying out $1 for correct outcomes. Prices per share on Underdog markets range from $0.00-$1.00.

Is there an Underdog promo code?

Yes, eligible new users can use Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 to claim an offer of trade $5+, get $50 in bonus trading credits.

How good is Underdog's prediction market?

Underdog offers a variety of trading options, such as winners, futures, and spreads, to compete with some of the larger, better-known prediction markets, such as Kalshi and Polymarket.

What are prediction picks?

Prediction Picks allow users to trade event contracts based on real-world outcomes, including if a team wins a game, wins by more or less than a specific number of points, or player prop options as available markets for using the Underdogions promo code. They are financial instruments traded through a regulated exchange.

When was Underdog founded?

Underdog Sports was founded in 2020 as a DFS and sports gaming platform with headquarters in New York. It now offers prediction markets via a license with the CFTC.

What sports does Underdog cover?

Underdog features all the major American sports and a variety of international sports as well, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, international soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, NASCAR, and more.

Are Underdog prediction markets different from Underdog DFS?

Yes, the Underdog app now includes Underdog Predict (also known as Underdog prediction or team picks) in: AK, AL, AR, CA, CT, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY, Washington D.C. It is a separate product within the app from fantasy contest entries / DFS Pick 'Em contests. Underdog prediction picks allow users to trade event contracts on winners, margin of victory and game totals.

18+ in most states. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.