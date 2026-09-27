Two ACC teams from different sides of the country clash out west on Saturday with Stanford hosting Georgia Tech. Kickoff from Palo Alto is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Sports fans can make predictions on this matchup with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after signing up and depositing at least $10 at one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Georgia Tech vs. Stanford prediction markets

Georgia Tech to win: 60%

Stanford to win: 41%

Georgia Tech to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 46%, No 54%

More than 55.5 combined points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Georgia Tech to win: 60%

The Yellow Jackets looked like College Football Playoff contenders in 2025, but a tough end to the year has carried over into 2026. Georgia Tech got upset by Colorado and then were blown out at the hands of Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets' lone win thus far is a blowout of their own against FCS team Mercer. The Jackets still have dynamic running back Justice Haynes on the roster after he helped power the offense last season.

A Yellow Jackets win is trading at 60% on Polymarket. A Cardinal win is 41%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 sign-up bonus:

Stanford to win: 41%

The Cardinal opened the season with a 37-27 win over Hawaii before failing to score in double figures against both Miami and Duke. While the Hurricanes will produce many lopsided results this season, the 35-7 loss to Duke may be indicative of the sort of campaign Stanford could be destined for. Quarterback Davis Warren has completed just 57% of his passes.

A Stanford win is trading at 41% on Polymarket. A Georgia Tech win is 60%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 sign-up bonus:

Georgia Tech to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 46%, No 54%

Stanford is capable of scoring points, as the Week 1 win over Hawaii showed. The Yellow Jackets' defense has not been impressive outside of the win over an FCS opponent. This game projects to be tight. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the Cardinal losing by three points or fewer or winning outright in 56% of its simulations.

Georgia Tech winning by four or more points is trading at 46% on Polymarket. Stanford losing by three or fewer or winning is 54%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 sign-up bonus:

More than 48.5 combined points: Yes 51%, No 50%

This prediction has come true in two of Georgia Tech's three games and in one of Stanford's three. The notable variance in opposition quality over those games makes approximating this game's outcome difficult, as noted in the extremely tight share pricing.

This game resulting in more than 48.5 total points is trading at 51%, while fewer points is 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 sign-up bonus:

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