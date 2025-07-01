Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm ET |
@ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7)
- Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|@
Sat, Sep 610:15 pm
ESPN
|vs
Sat, Sep 1310:30 pm
ACCN
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Sat, Oct 1810:30 pm
ESPN
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
Top Cardinal News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
132.3
(93rd)
|
191.3
(104th)
|120th
|Def.
|
132.9
(41st)
|
280.6
(131st)
|106th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|102
|—
Cardinal Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
Honolulu, Hawaii