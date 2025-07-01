Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-9-0 • ACC 2-6-0

Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal
  • Overall
    3-9-0
  • ACC
    2-6-0
Stanford Cardinal
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm ET |
@ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7)
  • Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
HAWAII
Sat, Aug 23
7:30 pm
@
BYU
Sat, Sep 6
10:15 pm
ESPN
vs
BC
Sat, Sep 13
10:30 pm
ACCN
@
UVA
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
SJST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
SMU
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
FSU
Sat, Oct 18
10:30 pm
ESPN
@
MIAMI
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
PITT
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
UNC
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
CAL
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
ND
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Now Playing

Top Cardinal News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 132.3
(93rd) 		191.3
(104th) 		120th
Def. 132.9
(41st) 		280.6
(131st) 		106th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 102
Full Rankings

Cardinal Tickets

@
HAWAII
Sat, Aug 23 @ 7:30 pm
Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
Honolulu, Hawaii
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $92.70
View all Cardinal Tickets on Stubhub
