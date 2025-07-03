Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm ET |
SECN
@ Kentucky Wildcats (4-8)
- Kroger Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
Sat, Aug 3012:45 pm
SECN
|vs
Sat, Sep 67:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
Sat, Sep 133:30 pm
ESP+
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
117.2
(106th)
|
253.1
(40th)
|85th
|Def.
|
151.2
(70th)
|
207.9
(47th)
|54th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|74
|12
Rockets Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm
Kroger Field
Lexington, KY