Overall 8-5-0 • MAC 4-4-0

Toledo Rockets

Toledo Rockets
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • MAC
    4-4-0
Toledo Rockets
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm ET |
SECN
@ Kentucky Wildcats (4-8)
  • Kroger Field
Game Preview

Mid American Standings

Team Conf Overall
OHIO
 7-1 11-3
MIAOH
 7-1 9-5
BUFF
 6-2 9-4
BGREEN
 6-2 7-6
WMICH
 5-3 6-7
TOLEDO
 4-4 8-5
NILL
 4-4 8-5
AKRON
 3-5 4-8
EMICH
 2-6 5-7
CMICH
 2-6 4-8
BALLST
 2-6 3-9
KENTST
 0-8 0-12
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UK
Sat, Aug 30
12:45 pm
SECN
vs
WKY
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
MRGNST
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ESP+
@
WMICH
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
AKRON
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
BGREEN
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
KENTST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
WASHST
Sat, Oct 25
3:30 pm
CW
vs
NILL
Wed, Nov 5
TBA
@
MIAOH
Wed, Nov 12
7:00 pm
vs
BALLST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
CMICH
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Rockets News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 117.2
(106th) 		253.1
(40th) 		85th
Def. 151.2
(70th) 		207.9
(47th) 		54th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 74 12
Full Rankings

Rockets Tickets

@
UK
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:45 pm
Kroger Field
Lexington, KY
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $37.46
View all Rockets Tickets on Stubhub
