Former Alabama coach Nick Saban is living the retired life from coaching after stepping down from his post earlier this calendar year, but he's still making waves in the college football world. As the newest member of the "College GameDay" crew, Saban raised eyebrows with a comment about Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell during the Thursday first-round coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles selected Mitchell with the No. 22 overall pick, Saban admitted the Crimson Tide were targeting the All-American cornerback, even though Mitchell never entered the transfer portal. Mitchell recorded five interceptions during the 2022 campaign.

"He was our No. 1 guy in the portal last year to try to get him to come out of the portal, and he would never get in the portal," Saban said on the broadcast.

Mitchell racked up 41 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and an interception during his final collegiate season. He soared up draft boards after a standout performance at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft Combine to become Toldeo first first-round pick since 1993.

"His situation is very unique in the sense he had such strong relationships here," Toledo coach Jason Candle told ESPN earlier this week. "He really appreciated his development during his time here. To risk that development and growth when you only have seven months to play, is that worth rolling the dice for?"

The NCAA Division I Board approved legislation to allow instant eligibility for all multi-time transfers earlier this week. The new guidelines go into effect immediately.