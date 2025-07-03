Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-4-0 • SEC 5-3-0

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • SEC
    5-3-0

Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ABC
@ Florida State Seminoles (2-10)
  • Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
FSU
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
ABC
vs
LAMON
Sat, Sep 6
7:45 pm
SECN
vs
WISC
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
@
UGA
Sat, Sep 27
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
VANDY
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
MIZZOU
Sat, Oct 11
12:00 pm
vs
TENN
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
SC
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
LSU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
OKLA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
EIL
Sat, Nov 22
2:00 pm
ESP+
@
AUBURN
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Alabama at Georgia is one of the most anticipated games of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    WATCH: 5-star LB Xavier Griffin Commits to Alabama LIVE on 247Sports

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    What if Alabama misses the CFP again in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    How good will Ty Simpson and Gunner Stockton be in the SEC this year?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Jett Thomalla

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Who wins a National Championship first: Kalen DeBoer or Dan Lanning?

  • Image thumbnail
    5:19

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Check-In Interview: Jett Thomalla

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Previewing Alabama's upcoming visits this weekend | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Alabama in the driver's seat for 4-Star OT Malakai Lee | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    What is Kalen Deboer's approval rating as head coach at Alabama?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Inside 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin's decommitment from USC | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Does Josh Pate have Alabama ranked too high?

  • Image thumbnail
    21:49

    Alabama Has A Top Wide Receiver Core In The Country | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Brandon Arrington drops to No. 29 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Jett Washington moves up to the No. 18 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Jorden Edmonds falls to the No. 14 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

Top Crimson Tide News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 173.8
(47th) 		236.4
(56th) 		42nd
Def. 137.8
(48th) 		182.2
(19th) 		21st

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 17 6
Coaches 17 6
CBS Sports 19 7
Full Rankings

