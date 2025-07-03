Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ABC
@ Florida State Seminoles (2-10)
- Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
Sat, Sep 67:45 pm
SECN
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
Sat, Nov 222:00 pm
ESP+
|@
Top Crimson Tide News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
173.8
(47th)
|
236.4
(56th)
|42nd
|Def.
|
137.8
(48th)
|
182.2
(19th)
|21st
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|17
|6
|Coaches
|17
|6
|CBS Sports
|19
|7
