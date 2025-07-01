Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-6-0 • SEC 3-5-0

Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • SEC
    3-5-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 4:15 pm ET |
SECN
vs Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-6)
  • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ALAM
Sat, Aug 30
4:15 pm
SECN
vs
ARKST
Sat, Sep 6
5:00 pm
ESP+
@
MISS
Sat, Sep 13
TBA
@
MEMP
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
ND
Sat, Sep 27
12:00 pm
ABC
@
TENN
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
TXAM
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
AUBURN
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
MISSST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
LSU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
TEXAS
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
MIZZOU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
    22:34

    Arkansas Must Win Half Their SEC Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    1:14

    How many wins to expect from Arkansas in 2025?

    1:49

    4-Star OT Bryce Gilmore commits to Arkansas | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

    1:53

    What is Sam Pittman's approval rating as head coach at Arkansas?

    0:50

    2026 NFL Draft preview: Ranking college football's top 10 quarterback prospects Snapshot

    0:36

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Lions Select Isaac Teslaa Jr. No. 70

    2:08

    Arkansas looks to recoup buyout from Madden Iamaleava | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

    0:49

    Will UCLA pay the buyout for Madden Iamaleava?

    1:08

    How the Arkansas / Madden Iamaleava situation will effect NIL deals in the future

    1:24

    Why Arkansas is seeking to recoup NIL money from Madden Iamaleava

    1:02

    Arkansas Seeks to Recoup NIL Money from Madden Iamaleava

    1:27

    2025 NFL Draft Gems: WR Isaac TeSlaa (Arkansas)

    3:09

    Arkansas safety commit Adam Auston talks commitment to Hawgs

    3:38

    Arkansas edge commit Colton Yarbrough talks pledge to Razorbacks

    1:12

    Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot

    1:18

    What does the future hold for Sam Pittman & Arkansas?

    2:03

    Could the SEC move to a nine game schedule? | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

    1:22

    BREAKING NEWS: 4-Star Madden Iamaleava & 3-Star Jace Brown Flips to Arkansas | National Signing Day 2024

    14:01

    Which coaches might be fired next? | Cover 3

Top Razorbacks News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 184.8
(35th) 		274.6
(18th) 		10th
Def. 129.3
(34th) 		246.8
(111th) 		73rd

HawgSports Live: An Arkansas Razorbacks Podcast

Two Months Until Arkansas Football
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 47 5
Full Rankings

