Overall 13-1-0 • BIG10 9-0-0

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks
  • Overall
    13-1-0
  • BIG10
    9-0-0
Oregon Ducks
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 4:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Montana State Bobcats (15-1)
  • Autzen Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
MTST
Sat, Aug 30
4:00 pm
BTN
vs
OKLAST
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
@
NWEST
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
FOX
vs
OREGST
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
PSU
Sat, Sep 27
7:30 pm
NBC
vs
IND
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
RUT
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
WISC
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
IOWA
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
MINN
Fri, Nov 14
9:00 pm
FOX
vs
USC
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
WASH
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Ducks News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 157.9
(72nd) 		279.5
(13th) 		22nd
Def. 130.1
(37th) 		185.9
(25th) 		15th

Autzen Audibles: DuckTerritory's Oregon athletics podcast

uploads-2f1569857605568-7fg99a001ff-4b83400fcaa210e2856640c1b219da0c-2fautzen-audibles.jpg
Recruiting insider Greg Biggins jumps on to talk recent recruiting surge
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 3 2
Coaches 4 3
CBS Sports 3 2
Ducks Tickets

vs
MTST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 4:00 pm
Autzen Stadium
Eugene, OR
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $29.38
