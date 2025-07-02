0:23 Arizona Bowl Highlights: Miami-OH vs Colorado State (12/28)



1:34 CFB Week 10 Booth Recap: Colorado State at Nevada



1:59 Inside College Football: Colorado State Controlled the Field Against Nevada



0:24 Give Pops his props: Colorado State's 32-year-old kicker nails 60-yard field goal



3:13 Three-star 2025 OL Sione Netane talks Colorado State



1:51 Inside College Football: Colorado State Pulls Out Victory at Air Force Since 2002



1:02 Colorado takes down Colorado State, 28-9



1:11 Pac-12 adds four teams from Mountain West | 247Sports College Football Show



2:03 Four Mountain West teams set to join the Pac-12 in latest conference realignment



1:45 Colorado is on upset alert against Colorado State



4:56 Best bets for Colorado vs. Colorado State | Cover 3



1:46 PAC-12 Adds four schools from Mountain West



1:46 Best bets for Colorado State vs Texas | Cover 3



1:50 Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon



19:30 Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



13:36 Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



1:57 School Set To Make A Big Move In July



2:31 Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak



1:43 Big Commitments Coming In July

