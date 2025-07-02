Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 8-5-0 • MWC 6-1-0

Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • MWC
    6-1-0
Colorado State Rams
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm ET |
BTN
@ Washington Huskies (6-7)
  • Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
WASH
Sat, Aug 30
11:00 pm
BTN
vs
NCO
Sat, Sep 6
TBA
vs
TXSA
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
WASHST
Sat, Sep 27
7:30 pm
@
SDGST
Fri, Oct 3
10:30 pm
vs
FRESNO
Fri, Oct 10
9:00 pm
vs
HAWAII
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
WYO
Sat, Oct 25
7:30 pm
vs
UNLV
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
NMEX
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
BOISE
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
AF
Fri, Nov 28
TBA
FS1
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    Arizona Bowl Highlights: Miami-OH vs Colorado State (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    CFB Week 10 Booth Recap: Colorado State at Nevada

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Inside College Football: Colorado State Controlled the Field Against Nevada

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    Give Pops his props: Colorado State's 32-year-old kicker nails 60-yard field goal

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Three-star 2025 OL Sione Netane talks Colorado State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Inside College Football: Colorado State Pulls Out Victory at Air Force Since 2002

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Colorado takes down Colorado State, 28-9

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Pac-12 adds four teams from Mountain West | 247Sports College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Four Mountain West teams set to join the Pac-12 in latest conference realignment

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Colorado is on upset alert against Colorado State

  • Image thumbnail
    4:56

    Best bets for Colorado vs. Colorado State | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    PAC-12 Adds four schools from Mountain West

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Best bets for Colorado State vs Texas | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Rams News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 170.7
(51st) 		218.5
(78th) 		63rd
Def. 159.8
(82nd) 		234.7
(95th) 		96th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 76 4
Full Rankings

Rams Tickets

@
WASH
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Seattle, WA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $18.00
View all Rams Tickets on Stubhub