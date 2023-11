CBS Sports Network's coverage of the 2023 college football season continues into November with four Week 10 games in the lineup, three of which will feature at least one Mountain West school in action. After Friday night's MWC showdown between Wyoming and Colorado State, the Saturday triple-header kicks off with a battle of service academies in the afternoon. No. 25 Air Force looks to stay undefeated and clinch the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy when it hosts Army West Point. That game is followed by a Conference USA clash in the early evening when Liberty, also unbeaten, hosts Louisiana Tech. The day then concludes with another round of Mountain West action when Fresno State takes on Boise State in the late-night window.

Storylines, betting odds and more helpful information for each Week 10 game on CBS Sports Network can be found below.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Boise State at Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

This matchup could be pivotal in determining who makes the Mountain West Championship Game. Fresno State and Boise State both sit tied for second place in the conference standings, along with UNLV, at 3-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs are a perfect 4-0 at home this season as they welcome a Broncos squad that is just 1-3 in away games. Fresno State won last year's meeting in Boise and now looks to win consecutive meetings for the first time since starting 3-0 in the series from 1977-96. While Vegas expects this game to be close, Boise State must overcome a Bulldogs team that ranks in the top of three of the conference in scoring on both sides of the ball. Fresno State is scoring 33.6 points and holding opponents to 20.6 points on average, marks that have been integral to a 7-1 start.