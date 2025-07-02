Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-7-0 • MWC 4-3-0

  • Overall
    6-7-0
  • MWC
    4-3-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm ET |
FOX
@ Kansas Jayhawks (5-7)
  • David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 7-0 12-2
UNLV
 6-1 11-3
COLOST
 6-1 8-5
FRESNO
 4-3 6-7
SJST
 3-4 7-6
NMEX
 3-4 5-7
HAWAII
 3-4 5-7
UTAHST
 3-4 4-8
AF
 3-4 5-7
SDGST
 2-5 3-9
WYO
 2-5 3-9
NEVADA
 0-7 3-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
KANSAS
Sat, Aug 23
6:30 pm
FOX
vs
GAS
Sat, Aug 30
9:30 pm
FS1
@
OREGST
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
CW
vs
SO
Sat, Sep 13
TBA
@
HAWAII
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
NEVADA
Sat, Oct 4
10:30 pm
@
COLOST
Fri, Oct 10
9:00 pm
vs
SDGST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
BOISE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
WYO
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
UTAHST
Sat, Nov 22
10:30 pm
@
SJST
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Fresno State coach Matt Entz reacts to Spring Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Fresno State Pro Day: Bulldogs perform for 24 NFL Scouts

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    New Fresno State head coach Matt Entz recaps first spring practice

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Coach Skipper after bowl loss: 'I'll always be a Dog'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:50

    New Fresno State head coach Matt Entz: Opening Statement

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Coach Skipper on job status, next steps for program

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    Fresno State coach Tim Skipper reacts to UCLA loss

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    Dalena, Langley react to Bulldogs' Senior Night win over CSU

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Coach Skipper reacts to Fresno State's 28-22 win over CSU

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Coach Skipper on loss to Air Force: 'We didn't stop the dive'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Coach Skipper on loss to Hawaii: 'We didn't finish'

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Fresno State coach Tim Skipper reacts to win over SJSU

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Fresno State celebrates Valley Trophy after 33-10 win over SJSU

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Fresno State coach Tim Skipper previews San Jose State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Fresno State coach Tim Skipper on Nevada win: 'We fight through adversity'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Booth Recap: FRESNO STATE at NEVADA (10/18)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    Fresno State coach Tim Skipper reacts to WSU loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Inside College Football: Matthew Sluka Leaves UNLV Over Alleged NIL Dispute

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Best bets for UNLV vs. Fresno State | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Fresno State coaches react to UNLV QB Matthew Sluka leaving before matchup

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Bulldogs News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 98.2
(124th) 		242.5
(46th) 		106th
Def. 142.2
(53rd) 		215.0
(60th) 		52nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 87
Full Rankings

Bulldogs Tickets

@
KANSAS
Sat, Aug 23 @ 6:30 pm
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Lawrence, KS
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $90.94
View all Bulldogs Tickets on Stubhub
