Overall 4-8-0 • BIG12 3-6-0

Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • BIG12
    3-6-0
Houston Cougars
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5)
  • TDECU Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SFA
Thu, Aug 28
8:00 pm
ESP+
@
RICE
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
COLO
Fri, Sep 12
7:30 pm
ESPN
@
OREGST
Fri, Sep 26
10:30 pm
ESPN
vs
TXTECH
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
OKLAST
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
ARIZ
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
ARIZST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
WVU
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
UCF
Fri, Nov 7
TBA
FS1
vs
TCU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
BAYLOR
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Keisean Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Previewing Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals - Who Could Win MVP?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Elite 11 Finals - Day One Takeaways and Top Performers

  • Image thumbnail
    5:31

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Check-In Interview: Keisean Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    Houston has the easiest schedule in the Big 12 in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Connor Weigman's New Expectations at Houston | 247 Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Keisean Henderson is the No. 2 pick in Elite 11 Fantasy Draft | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Jermaine Bishop moves up to No. 25 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Keisean Henderson moves up to the No. 3 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Texans Select Graham Mertz No. 197

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Texans Select Jaylin Noel No. 79

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Texans Select Aireontae Ersery No. 48

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Active coaches with the most NCAA tournament wins Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Latest Intel On 4-Star ATH Jermaine Bishop

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    2026 QB Keisean Henderson | Nike Next Ones 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Keisean Henderson surges to No. 5 prospect in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:44

    4-Star ATH Keisean Henderson shines at Nike Next Ones | Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    WATCH: Keisean Henderson performs practice drills at Navy All-American Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Latest intel on Conner Weigman, Darian Mensah and several transfer portal QBs

Top Cougars News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 135.4
(90th) 		152.7
(126th) 		128th
Def. 135.9
(44th) 		188.8
(28th) 		25th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 85 1
Full Rankings

