Arizona State has landed a commitment from Colorado running back transfer Alton McCaskill, one of the top rushers available in the portal. McCaskill started his career at Houston before joining Deion Sanders with the Buffaloes last season.

McCaskill was a star as a true freshman at Houston, setting a program record with 16 touchdowns and rushing for 961 yards. He helped lead a Houston program that won 12 games and finished No. 17 in the final AP Top 25. However, he missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL and ultimately transferred to join "Coach Prime" ahead of the Coogs' entry into the Big 12.

McCaskill was never quite able to get healthy during his time at Colorado, though. He was limited to just four games and 14 carries during the Buffs' 4-8 campaign. Ultimately, McCaskill joined every other running back contributor from Colorado in entering the transfer portal.

Because of his injury history, McCaskill was ranked as the 77th best running back in the transfer portal. Still, he provides an exciting high-upside addition for the Sun Devils as they continue their rebuild. Arizona State struggled through a mountain of quarterback injuries in 2023 and leaned heavily on its running game. Returner Cameron Skattebo emerged as one of the most interesting players in the Pac-12, clearing 1,000 all-purpose yards and even taking a few snaps out of the Wildcat.

Arizona State now boasts one of the most talented running back rooms in the Big 12. In addition to McCaskill and Skattebo, former blue-chip recruit Raleek Brown comes to the Sun Devils from USC. Top signee Jason Brown from Seattle, Washington, also plays the position. Arizona State ranked No. 113 nationally in rushing offense in 2023.

The Sun Devils have prioritized recruiting prized transfers from the state of Texas, and McCaskill fits the plan. McCaskill hails from Conroe, Texas, outside of Houston. Cornerbacks coach Bryan Carrington notably worked in recruiting operations at Houston, Texas and TCU before landing the on-field job in Tempe.

Since McCaskill missed the entire 2022 season, he should be eligible for a medical redshirt. After playing only four games in 2023, he should have up to three years of eligibility remaining if Arizona State applies for his medical redshirt.