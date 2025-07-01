0:26 TCU has the hardest schedule in the Big 12 in 2025



17:59 TCU Should Be Competing For A Big 12 Championship | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



0:58 2025 NFL Draft Grades: Packers Select Savion Williams No. 87



1:21 TCU HC Sonny Dykes had this to say about RB competition



1:29 TCU HC Sonny Dykes discusses receivers in spring camp



1:26 TCU HC Sonny Dykes on development of offensive line



1:50 TCU HC Sonny Dykes said these freshmen could play role in 2025



2:15 TCU HC Sonny Dykes on positions that exceeded his expectations



3:20 TCU HC Sonny Dykes recaps 2025 spring camp



3:28 TCU LB Anthony Williams talks spring camp



3:07 TCU QB Adam Schobel talks spring camp



3:37 Sights and sounds TCU spring practice No. 13



4:37 TCU center Coltin Deery talks spring camp



1:45 TCU safety Jordan Lester talks spring camp, increased reps



2:22 TCU freshman edge rusher Chad Woodfork discusses spring camp



4:08 TCU WR Ed Small discusses spring camp, adjustment from HS football



3:28 Sights and sounds TCU spring practice No. 10



1:37 TCU HC Sonny Dykes had this to say about the Frogs' run game



0:41 TCU HC Sonny Dykes addresses team injury status for spring camp

