Overall 9-4-0 • BIG12 6-3-0

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • BIG12
    6-3-0
TCU Horned Frogs
Next Game
Mon, Sep 1 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ North Carolina Tar Heels (6-7)
  Kenan Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UNC
Mon, Sep 1
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
ABIL
Sat, Sep 13
8:00 pm
ESP+
vs
SMU
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
ARIZST
Fri, Sep 26
9:00 pm
FOX
vs
COLO
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
KSTATE
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
BAYLOR
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
WVU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
IOWAST
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
BYU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
HOU
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
CINCY
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    TCU has the hardest schedule in the Big 12 in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    17:59

    TCU Should Be Competing For A Big 12 Championship | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Packers Select Savion Williams No. 87

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes had this to say about RB competition

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes discusses receivers in spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes on development of offensive line

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes said these freshmen could play role in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes on positions that exceeded his expectations

  • Image thumbnail
    3:20

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes recaps 2025 spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    TCU LB Anthony Williams talks spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    TCU QB Adam Schobel talks spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Sights and sounds TCU spring practice No. 13

  • Image thumbnail
    4:37

    TCU center Coltin Deery talks spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    TCU safety Jordan Lester talks spring camp, increased reps

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    TCU freshman edge rusher Chad Woodfork discusses spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    4:08

    TCU WR Ed Small discusses spring camp, adjustment from HS football

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Sights and sounds TCU spring practice No. 10

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes had this to say about the Frogs' run game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes addresses team injury status for spring camp

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    TCU HC Sonny Dykes discusses competition at key positions

Top Horned Frogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 113.9
(113th) 		312.9
(8th) 		31st
Def. 160.1
(83rd) 		185.2
(23rd) 		44th

The FrogCast

frogcastlogo2.jpg
Frogs Race Down the Stretch
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 34
Coaches 32
CBS Sports 34 2
Full Rankings

