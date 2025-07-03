Skip to Main Content
Overall 10-4-0 • BELT 7-1-0

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
  • Overall
    10-4-0
  • BELT
    7-1-0
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Rice Owls (4-8)
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium
Game Preview

Sun Belt West Standings

Team Conf Overall
UL
 7-1 10-4
TXSTSM
 5-3 8-5
ARKST
 5-3 8-5
SALA
 5-3 7-6
LAMON
 3-5 5-7
TROY
 3-5 4-8
USM
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
RICE
Sat, Aug 30
8:00 pm
ESP+
vs
MCN
Sat, Sep 6
8:00 pm
ESP+
@
MIZZOU
Sat, Sep 13
4:00 pm
ESP+
@
EMICH
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
MRSHL
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
JMAD
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
USM
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
TROY
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
SALA
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
TXSTSM
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
ARKST
Thu, Nov 20
7:30 pm
ESPN
vs
LAMON
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Ragin' Cajuns News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 167.0
(57th) 		248.7
(41st) 		41st
Def. 154.2
(76th) 		194.2
(34th) 		47th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 40 6
Full Rankings

