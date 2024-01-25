New England Patriots wide receiver and ex-LSU standout Kayshon Boutte was arrested on charges stemming from his involvement an illegal sports gaming scheme, LSU police said in a news release obtained by NOLA.com. Boutte allegedly created a fake online gaming account while he was still a minor as means to place wagers on close to 9,000 sporting events, including several LSU football games when he was still on the team.

Boutte turned himself in to authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on felony Computer Fraud charges and a misdemeanor count of Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21. Arrangements were made for Boutte to be booked and immediately released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison upon posting a $6,000 bond.

LSU said in a statement it was notified in Summer 2023 that an unnamed former student-athlete had participated in improper conduct involving sports gambling and that the university "fully cooperated" with authorities investigating the matter.

"We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct," LSU said in the statement.

Boutte, who played at LSU from 2020-22, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He only made three appearances during his rookie season with New England, registering two catches for a total of 19 yards.

At LSU, Boutte led the Tigers with with 735 yards receiving as a freshman in 2020, that after signing with the program as one of the top-rated wide receiver prospects in his class. He then recorded 509 yards and nine touchdowns as as sophomore before suffering a season-ending injury after six games. He finished his junior year in 2022 with 538 yards in 11 games played.