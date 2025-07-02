Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-4-0 • SEC 5-3-0

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers
  • Overall
    9-4-0
  • SEC
    5-3-0
LSU Tigers
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ABC
@ Clemson Tigers (10-4)
  • Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Schedule

Regular season
@
CLEM
Sat, Aug 30
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
LATECH
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ESP+
vs
FLA
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
SELOU
Sat, Sep 20
7:45 pm
SECN
@
MISS
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
SC
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
VANDY
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
TXAM
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
BAMA
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
ARK
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
WKY
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
OKLA
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
default-cbs-image
  Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  Image thumbnail
    1:27

    LSU at Clemson is one of the most anticipated games of 2025

  Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Will LSU be better or worse in 2025?

  Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Does LSU struggle once again in week one this season? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Power rating the top five quarterbacks in the SEC

  Image thumbnail
    31:44

    Playoff or Bust For 2025 LSU Tigers | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Why Garrett Nussmeier is a Top 5 Returning QB

  Image thumbnail
    1:21

    CFB Head Coaching Rankings: Marcus Freeman (No. 6) Passes Brian Kelly (No. 8)

  Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Why Garrett Nussmeier could potentially be the 2025 Heisman Winner | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Latest intel on 5-Star IOL Darius Gray | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  Image thumbnail
    2:03

    What is Brian Kelly's approval rating as head coach at LSU?

  Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Trenton Henderson drops to No. 28 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Immanuel Iheanacho drops to No. 22 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Darius Gray moves up to the No. 16 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Lamar Brown ascends to the Top 10 of the 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Tristen Keys remains No. 4 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

Top Tigers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 116.8
(108th) 		314.2
(7th) 		25th
Def. 140.2
(50th) 		224.1
(77th) 		61st

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 27 3
Coaches 26 10
CBS Sports 28 4
