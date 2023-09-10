Passing
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
ATT
Pass Attempts
|
CMP
Pass Completions
|
PCT
Completion Percentage
|
YDS
Passing Yards
|
TD
Touchdown Passes
|
INT
Interceptions Thrown
|J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB
|3
|90
|75
|83.3
|1122
|11
|2
|M. Brennan QB Myles Brennan QB
|2
|21
|15
|71.4
|187
|0
|0
|Team
|3
|111
|90
|81.1
|1309
|11
|2
|Opponents
|3
|100
|59
|59.0
|665
|6
|—
Rushing
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
ATT
Rushing Attempts
|
YDS
Rushing Yards
|
AVG
Average Yards per Rush
|
TD
Rushing Touchdowns
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
|3
|37
|182
|4.9
|4
|T. Davis-Price RB Tyrion Davis-Price RB
|3
|13
|40
|3.1
|2
|J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB
|3
|17
|40
|2.4
|1
|L. Fournette RB Lanard Fournette RB
|3
|12
|35
|2.9
|1
|C. Curry RB Chris Curry RB
|1
|2
|23
|11.5
|0
|J. Emery Jr. RB John Emery Jr. RB
|2
|9
|18
|2.0
|1
|M. Brennan QB Myles Brennan QB
|2
|4
|12
|3.0
|0
|Team
|3
|97
|346
|3.6
|9
|Opponents
|3
|99
|241
|2.4
|1
Receiving
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
REC
Receptions
|
YDS
Receiving Yards
|
AVG
Average Yards per Reception
|
TD
Receiving Touchdowns
|J. Jefferson WR Justin Jefferson WR
|3
|19
|374
|19.7
|4
|T. Marshall Jr. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
|3
|16
|229
|14.3
|6
|J. Chase WR Ja'Marr Chase WR
|2
|10
|168
|16.8
|1
|T. Moss TE Thaddeus Moss TE
|2
|3
|76
|25.3
|0
|J. Kirklin WR Jontre Kirklin WR
|1
|2
|75
|37.5
|0
|D. Dillon WR Derrick Dillon WR
|2
|4
|73
|18.3
|0
|J. Jenkins WR Jaray Jenkins WR
|1
|5
|67
|13.4
|0
|S. Sullivan TE Stephen Sullivan TE
|1
|4
|51
|12.8
|0
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
|3
|8
|46
|5.8
|0
|T. Davis-Price RB Tyrion Davis-Price RB
|3
|4
|44
|11.0
|0
|D. Lee WR Devonta Lee WR
|2
|2
|27
|13.5
|0
|L. Fournette RB Lanard Fournette RB
|3
|5
|19
|3.8
|0
|J. Emery Jr. RB John Emery Jr. RB
|2
|1
|17
|17.0
|0
|C. Curry RB Chris Curry RB
|1
|2
|14
|7.0
|0
|T. McLendon TE TK McLendon TE
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|0
|T. Carter FB Tory Carter FB
|1
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|T. Palmer WR Trey Palmer WR
|2
|1
|6
|6.0
|0
|R. McMath WR Racey McMath WR
|1
|1
|5
|5.0
|0
|J. Pettigrew TE Jamal Pettigrew TE
|1
|1
|-1
|-1.0
|0
|Team
|3
|90
|1309
|14.5
|11
|Opponents
|3
|59
|665
|11.3
|6
Scoring
|
Player
Player on team
|
GP
Games played
|
RUTD
Rushing touchdowns
|
RETD
Receiving touchdowns
|
INTRTD
Interception return for a touchdown
|
KRTD
Kick return for a touchdown
|
PRTD
Punt return for a touchdown
|
TOT
Total touchdowns
|T. Marshall Jr. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
|3
|—
|6
|—
|—
|—
|6
|J. Jefferson WR Justin Jefferson WR
|3
|—
|4
|—
|—
|—
|4
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
|3
|4
|0
|—
|0
|—
|4
|T. Davis-Price RB Tyrion Davis-Price RB
|3
|2
|0
|—
|—
|—
|2
|J. Chase WR Ja'Marr Chase WR
|2
|—
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|L. Fournette RB Lanard Fournette RB
|3
|1
|0
|—
|—
|—
|1
|J. Emery Jr. RB John Emery Jr. RB
|2
|1
|0
|—
|—
|—
|1
|T. Palmer WR Trey Palmer WR
|2
|—
|0
|—
|—
|1
|1
|J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB
|3
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Team
|3
|9
|11
|—
|—
|1
|21
|Opponents
|3
|1
|6
|—
|—
|—
|7