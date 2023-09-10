Passing

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
ATT
Pass Attempts
CMP
Pass Completions
PCT
Completion Percentage
YDS
Passing Yards
TD
Touchdown Passes
INT
Interceptions Thrown
J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB 3 90 75 83.3 1122 11 2
M. Brennan QB Myles Brennan QB 2 21 15 71.4 187 0 0
Team 3 111 90 81.1 1309 11 2
Opponents 3 100 59 59.0 665 6

Rushing

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
ATT
Rushing Attempts
YDS
Rushing Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Rush
TD
Rushing Touchdowns
C. Edwards-Helaire RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 3 37 182 4.9 4
T. Davis-Price RB Tyrion Davis-Price RB 3 13 40 3.1 2
J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB 3 17 40 2.4 1
L. Fournette RB Lanard Fournette RB 3 12 35 2.9 1
C. Curry RB Chris Curry RB 1 2 23 11.5 0
J. Emery Jr. RB John Emery Jr. RB 2 9 18 2.0 1
M. Brennan QB Myles Brennan QB 2 4 12 3.0 0
Team 3 97 346 3.6 9
Opponents 3 99 241 2.4 1

Receiving

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
REC
Receptions
YDS
Receiving Yards
AVG
Average Yards per Reception
TD
Receiving Touchdowns
J. Jefferson WR Justin Jefferson WR 3 19 374 19.7 4
T. Marshall Jr. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 3 16 229 14.3 6
J. Chase WR Ja'Marr Chase WR 2 10 168 16.8 1
T. Moss TE Thaddeus Moss TE 2 3 76 25.3 0
J. Kirklin WR Jontre Kirklin WR 1 2 75 37.5 0
D. Dillon WR Derrick Dillon WR 2 4 73 18.3 0
J. Jenkins WR Jaray Jenkins WR 1 5 67 13.4 0
S. Sullivan TE Stephen Sullivan TE 1 4 51 12.8 0
C. Edwards-Helaire RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 3 8 46 5.8 0
T. Davis-Price RB Tyrion Davis-Price RB 3 4 44 11.0 0
D. Lee WR Devonta Lee WR 2 2 27 13.5 0
L. Fournette RB Lanard Fournette RB 3 5 19 3.8 0
J. Emery Jr. RB John Emery Jr. RB 2 1 17 17.0 0
C. Curry RB Chris Curry RB 1 2 14 7.0 0
T. McLendon TE TK McLendon TE 1 1 12 12.0 0
T. Carter FB Tory Carter FB 1 1 7 7.0 0
T. Palmer WR Trey Palmer WR 2 1 6 6.0 0
R. McMath WR Racey McMath WR 1 1 5 5.0 0
J. Pettigrew TE Jamal Pettigrew TE 1 1 -1 -1.0 0
Team 3 90 1309 14.5 11
Opponents 3 59 665 11.3 6

Scoring

Player
Player on team
GP
Games played
RUTD
Rushing touchdowns
RETD
Receiving touchdowns
INTRTD
Interception return for a touchdown
KRTD
Kick return for a touchdown
PRTD
Punt return for a touchdown
TOT
Total touchdowns
T. Marshall Jr. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 3 6 6
J. Jefferson WR Justin Jefferson WR 3 4 4
C. Edwards-Helaire RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 3 4 0 0 4
T. Davis-Price RB Tyrion Davis-Price RB 3 2 0 2
J. Chase WR Ja'Marr Chase WR 2 1 1
L. Fournette RB Lanard Fournette RB 3 1 0 1
J. Emery Jr. RB John Emery Jr. RB 2 1 0 1
T. Palmer WR Trey Palmer WR 2 0 1 1
J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB 3 1 1
Team 3 9 11 1 21
Opponents 3 1 6 7
