Passing Player Player on team GP Games played ATT Pass Attempts CMP Pass Completions PCT Completion Percentage YDS Passing Yards TD Touchdown Passes INT Interceptions Thrown J. Burrow QB Joe Burrow QB 3 90 75 83.3 1122 11 2 M. Brennan QB Myles Brennan QB 2 21 15 71.4 187 0 0 Team 3 111 90 81.1 1309 11 2 Opponents 3 100 59 59.0 665 6 —

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use of distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.