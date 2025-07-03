Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 2-10-0 • CAA 0-8-0

Bryant Bulldogs

ChevronDown
  • Overall
    2-10-0
  • CAA
    0-8-0
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 9:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ New Mexico State Aggies (3-9)
  • Aggie Memorial Stadium
Game Preview

Coastal Athletic Association Standings

Team Conf Overall
RICH
 8-0 10-3
RI
 7-1 11-3
NOVA
 6-2 10-4
DE
 6-2 9-2
NH
 6-2 8-5
STONYBRK
 5-3 8-4
ELON
 5-3 6-6
TWST
 5-3 7-5
WMMARY
 4-4 7-5
MONNJ
 4-4 6-6
ME
 3-5 5-7
ALBANY
 2-6 4-8
HAMP
 2-6 5-7
CAMP
 1-7 3-9
BRY
 0-8 2-10
NCAT
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
NMEXST
Sat, Aug 30
9:00 pm
ESP+
@
UMASS
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP+
vs
BNTLY
Sat, Sep 13
6:00 pm
@
CAMP
Sat, Sep 20
6:00 pm
vs
TWST
Sat, Sep 27
1:00 pm
vs
ME
Sat, Oct 4
2:00 pm
vs
BRO
Sat, Oct 11
1:00 pm
@
RI
Sat, Oct 25
1:00 pm
vs
MONNJ
Sat, Nov 1
1:00 pm
@
ALBANY
Sat, Nov 8
1:00 pm
FLOF
vs
NH
Sat, Nov 15
12:00 pm
@
STONYBRK
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Big Commitments Coming In July

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

  • Image thumbnail
    3:44

    Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

  • Image thumbnail
    7:14

    Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    15:39

    Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

  • Image thumbnail
    22:34

    Arkansas Must Win Half Their SEC Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    19:09

    Can Texas A&M Win 9 Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    BREAKING: 4-star TE JC Anderson Commits to Ole Miss

  • Image thumbnail
    20:49

    West Virginia NEEDS To Make A Bowl Game With New-Look Roster | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    24:08

    Can Jalon Daniels Put It All Together And Lead Kansas To A Big 12 Title Contention | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Bulldogs News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 102.3
(17th) 		257.0
(5th) 		11th
Def. 185.8
(13th) 		243.9
(15th) 		16th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports NR
Full Rankings

Bulldogs Tickets

@
NMEXST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 9:00 pm
Aggie Memorial Stadium
Las Cruces, NM
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $67.00
View all Bulldogs Tickets on Stubhub