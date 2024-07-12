Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's Heisman Trophy stock is on the rise in the betting markets as the 2024 college football season nears. Gabriel, a sixth-year player on his third collegiate stop, is now an even favorite with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, per the latest odds at multiple sportsbooks.

Gabriel opened at +1000 in February but has crept up the odds sheet in recent months, surpassing Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers along the way. Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes in 12 games at Oklahoma last season.

With the Ducks, he enters a system ready-made for a Heisman campaign. The Ducks return star receiver Tez Johnson and added another potential star via the transfer portal in Evan Stewart from Texas A&M. Tight end Terrance Ferguson and receivers Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant are also back after productive 2023 campaigns.

Furthermore, the Ducks boast an offensive line that is regarded as one of the nation's best, and they have continuity at coordinator as Will Stein returns for his second season. Bo Nix finished third in the Heisman voting last season for Oregon while throwing for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Nix completed 77.4% of his passes and was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft.

While there are plenty of factors to bolster Gabriel's Heisman campaign, he'll face stiff competition from other quarterbacks in the sport. Here's a list of FanDuel's Heisman Trophy futures: