Overall 11-3-0 • SEC 6-2-0

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs
  • Overall
    11-3-0
  • SEC
    6-2-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Marshall Thundering Herd (10-3)
  • Sanford Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
MRSHL
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
ESPN
vs
AP
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP+
@
TENN
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ABC
vs
BAMA
Sat, Sep 27
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
UK
Sat, Oct 4
12:00 pm
@
AUBURN
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
MISS
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
FLA
Sat, Nov 1
3:30 pm
ABC
@
MISSST
Sat, Nov 8
12:00 pm
vs
TEXAS
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
CHARLO
Sat, Nov 22
12:45 pm
SECN
@
GATECH
Fri, Nov 28
3:30 pm
ABC
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    School Set To Make A Big Move In July

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Alabama at Georgia is one of the most anticipated games of 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    4:28

    Georgia beats Alabama for 4-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks | Stay Wolk UGA Recruiting Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Evaluating 5-Star QB Jared Curtis' OT7 Finals Day 1 Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Update on 5-Star LB Tyler Atkinson at the 2025 OT7 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Update on 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks at the 2025 OT7 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    Update on 5-Star QB Jared Curtis at the 2025 OT7 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    How good will Ty Simpson and Gunner Stockton be in the SEC this year?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Keep an eye on KC Concepcion at Texas A&M in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    6:36

    Predict A Commit (06-12-25) | Stay Wolk UGA Recruiting Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Early leans on teams that could make or miss the College Football Playoff

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Latest intel on IOL Ekene Ogboko | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Georgia lands 4-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick | Stay Wolk UGA Recruiting Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Georgia edging Alabama for 4-Star Khamari Brooks | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    6:13

    Georgia baseball plays host to action-packed regional

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    CFB Head Coaching Rankings: Kirby Smart (Georgia) Unanimous No. 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Where does Georgia turn after missing out on OT Jackson Cantwell?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Latest intel on 5-Star IOL Darius Gray | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Inside 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin's decommitment from USC | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

Top Bulldogs News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 124.4
(102nd) 		281.0
(12th) 		51st
Def. 130.1
(37th) 		200.2
(38th) 		30th

Junkyard Dawgcast

uploads-2f1561056352400-mqnny5z9b9-93874bd6a8692907e4ec885ab7b22c8d-2fjunkyard-dawgcast.jpg
Stay Wolk UGA Recruiting Show: Major 2026 commitments + Georgia's historic recruiting run not done yet
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 6 4
Coaches 6 4
CBS Sports 6 4
Full Rankings

Bulldogs Tickets

vs
MRSHL
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm
Sanford Stadium
Athens, GA
Tickets Starting at $102.00
