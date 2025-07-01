Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-5)
- Acrisure Bounce House
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Thu, Aug 287:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
Sat, Sep 67:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Fri, Nov 7TBA
FS1
|@
|vs
|@
-
12:16
Can Scott Frost Lead UCF To A Bowl Game In 2025? | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
2:00
Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:59
How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
1:35
Can Scott Frost recapture the magic he had at UCF? | 247Sports College Football Show
-
1:34
Reacting to Scott Frost's return to UCF | Transfer Portal Palooza
-
5:02
Which position is most important in the coaching carousel? | Cover 3
-
1:21
Week 9 Dud: UCF QB Carousel | The 105
-
1:56
BYU defeats UCF, 37-24
-
0:45
CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 11 BYU at UCF (10/26)
-
1:53
Iowa State takes down UCF, 38-35
-
0:53
Hurricane Milton may cancel Memphis at UCF | Cover 3
-
1:11
Inside College Football: Colorado's Defense Put a Stop to UCF
-
1:49
Colorado takes down UCF, 48-21
-
1:30
Does UCF need to worry about Colorado?
-
4:00
Best bets for Colorado vs. UCF | Cover 3
-
0:51
Top Freshmen RB to begin a Dynasty with: Stacey Gage | College Football Recruiting Show
-
6:06
Take the O/U on UCF's 7.5 win total? | Cover 3
-
1:37
Late Kick: UCF is the most slept on team in the nation
-
0:42
Race heating up for 4-Star SAF Ladarian Clardy | College Football Recruiting Show
-
0:51
Late Kick: Don't sleep on UCF's rushing attack this season
Top Knights News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
248.1
(5th)
|
199.7
(97th)
|14th
|Def.
|
120.3
(29th)
|
218.7
(67th)
|38th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|89
|1
Knights Tickets
|vs
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm
Acrisure Bounce House
Orlando, FL