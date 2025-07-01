12:16 Can Scott Frost Lead UCF To A Bowl Game In 2025? | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



2:00 Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:59 How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show



1:35 Can Scott Frost recapture the magic he had at UCF? | 247Sports College Football Show



1:34 Reacting to Scott Frost's return to UCF | Transfer Portal Palooza



5:02 Which position is most important in the coaching carousel? | Cover 3



1:21 Week 9 Dud: UCF QB Carousel | The 105



1:56 BYU defeats UCF, 37-24



0:45 CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 11 BYU at UCF (10/26)



1:53 Iowa State takes down UCF, 38-35



0:53 Hurricane Milton may cancel Memphis at UCF | Cover 3



1:11 Inside College Football: Colorado's Defense Put a Stop to UCF



1:49 Colorado takes down UCF, 48-21



1:30 Does UCF need to worry about Colorado?



4:00 Best bets for Colorado vs. UCF | Cover 3



0:51 Top Freshmen RB to begin a Dynasty with: Stacey Gage | College Football Recruiting Show



6:06 Take the O/U on UCF's 7.5 win total? | Cover 3



1:37 Late Kick: UCF is the most slept on team in the nation



0:42 Race heating up for 4-Star SAF Ladarian Clardy | College Football Recruiting Show

