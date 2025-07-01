Skip to Main Content
Overall 4-8-0 • BIG12 2-7-0

UCF Knights

UCF Knights
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • BIG12
    2-7-0
UCF Knights
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-5)
  • Acrisure Bounce House
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
JAXST
Thu, Aug 28
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
NCAT
Sat, Sep 6
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
UNC
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
KSTATE
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
KANSAS
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
CINCY
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
WVU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
BAYLOR
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
HOU
Fri, Nov 7
TBA
FS1
@
TXTECH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
OKLAST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
BYU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 248.1
(5th) 		199.7
(97th) 		14th
Def. 120.3
(29th) 		218.7
(67th) 		38th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 89 1
Full Rankings

