Overall 4-8-0 • ACC 2-6-0

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Overall
    4-8-0
  • ACC
    2-6-0
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Kennesaw State Owls (2-10)
  • Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
KENSAW
Fri, Aug 29
7:00 pm
ACCN
vs
WCAR
Sat, Sep 6
2:00 pm
ESP+
vs
NCST
Thu, Sep 11
7:30 pm
ESPN
vs
GATECH
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
VATECH
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
OREGST
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
CW
vs
SMU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
FSU
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
UVA
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
UNC
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
DE
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
DUKE
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    13:17

    Wake Forest Needs To Make A Bowl Game In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Transfer Portal: Wake Forrest looks to be this year's Indiana

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Clemson vs Wake Forest betting lines

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Wake Forest position battles | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Analyzing Wake Forest's football schedule | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Players that can make the biggest impact at Wake Forest | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Wake Forest's dark horse player | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Position Wake Forest will be even better this season | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    How Wake Forest will look different this season | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Wake Forest defensive outlook | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    7:16

    Takeaways from ACC meetings at Amelia Island | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    3:34

    Coach Rankings: Toughest Non-Top 10 Coach To Rank | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    ACC football quarterback rankings snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    6:48

    Which CFB programs have the most and least patient fanbases | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Luke Petitbon - Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga - 2019 The Opening Washington, D.C.

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    19:30

    Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    13:36

    Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

Top Demon Deacons News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 130.6
(96th) 		240.1
(49th) 		84th
Def. 157.2
(79th) 		277.8
(127th) 		118th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 99
Full Rankings

Demon Deacons Tickets

vs
KENSAW
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm
Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
Winston-Salem, NC
