Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ACCN
vs Kennesaw State Owls (2-10)
- Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Fri, Aug 297:00 pm
ACCN
|vs
Sat, Sep 62:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
Thu, Sep 117:30 pm
ESPN
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
130.6
(96th)
|
240.1
(49th)
|84th
|Def.
|
157.2
(79th)
|
277.8
(127th)
|118th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|99
|—
