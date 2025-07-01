Skip to Main Content
Overall 2-10-0 • ACC 1-7-0

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles
  • Overall
    2-10-0
  • ACC
    1-7-0
Florida State Seminoles
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 3:30 pm ET |
ABC
vs Alabama Crimson Tide (9-4)
  • Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
BAMA
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
ABC
vs
TAMC
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
ACCN
vs
KENTST
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
UVA
Fri, Sep 26
7:00 pm
ESPN
vs
MIAMI
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
PITT
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
STNFRD
Sat, Oct 18
10:30 pm
ESPN
vs
WAKE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
CLEM
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
VATECH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
NCST
Fri, Nov 21
8:00 pm
ESPN
@
FLA
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    What if all Florida based programs fall off in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Expected Turnarounds This CFB Season: Florida State Seminoles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Keep an eye on KC Concepcion at Texas A&M in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Previewing Florida State's upcoming visits this weekend | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Honest thoughts on FSU ahead of the 2025 season

  • Image thumbnail
    33:48

    Florida State NEEDS To Bounce Back In A Big Way | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Everything is on the line for Mike Norvell and FSU this year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    What is Mike Norvell's approval rating as head coach at FSU?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    CFB Head Coaching Rankings: Where Mike Norvell Deserves to Be Ranked in Top 25

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Inside 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin's decommitment from USC | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Trenton Henderson drops to No. 28 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Chauncey Kennon moves up one spot to No. 27 in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Tristian Givens leaps to the No. 23 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Calvin Russell drops to No. 21 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Lamar Brown ascends to the Top 10 of the 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    CFB Transfer Portal: New Home for 2 FSU Seminoles

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    CFB Transfer Portal: Emmanuel Karnley One of the Top Players Available

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Top Edge Rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft: No. 3 Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    We're buying stock in Florida State in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Smoke F.D. explains Florida State's cure for it's culture problem | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

Top Seminoles News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 89.9
(130th) 		180.3
(116th) 		132nd
Def. 184.7
(107th) 		201.3
(41st) 		87th

On The Bench: An FSU football podcast

Rankins' Ranking, Don't Call Me Brennen, Mailbag
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 115
Full Rankings

