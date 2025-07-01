Skip to Main Content
Overall 11-2-0 • BIG12 7-2-0

BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars
  • Overall
    11-2-0
  • BIG12
    7-2-0
BYU Cougars
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Portland State Vikings (3-8)
  • LaVell Edwards Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
PORTST
Sat, Aug 30
8:00 pm
ESP+
vs
STNFRD
Sat, Sep 6
10:15 pm
ESPN
@
ECU
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
COLO
Sat, Sep 27
10:15 pm
ESPN
vs
WVU
Fri, Oct 3
10:30 pm
ESPN
@
ARIZ
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
UTAH
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
IOWAST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
TXTECH
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
TCU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
CINCY
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
UCF
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    12:32

    BYU Should Be Competing For a Big 12 Title | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Ryder Lyons falls to the No. 13 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    How Jared Curtis's commitment impacts Ryder Lyons's recruitment | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    BYU is a hot start candidate in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    What BYU is getting in 4-Star TE Brock Harris | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    WATCH: 4-Star TE Brock Harris commits to BYU | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Previewing 4-Star TE Brock Harris's commitment | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    BYU has an extremely easy schedule in the Big 12 this season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Ryder Lyons remains No. 6 in prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Austin Pay could be a diamond in the rough in this 2025 class | NSD 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Brad Crawford's Alamo Bowl preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Arizona State knocks off BYU, 28-23

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    BYU has their work cut out for them against Arizona State | Pate State Game Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Inside College Football: The Pressure Is On For #14 BYU

  • Image thumbnail
    6:19

    Big 12 title race | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Kansas takes down BYU, 17-13

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Will Kansas end BYU's undefeated streak?

  • Image thumbnail
    4:43

    Were The Refs Really To Blame In BYU's Victory Over Utah? | Cover 3

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Cougars News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 161.2
(67th) 		227.4
(68th) 		65th
Def. 126.3
(33rd) 		182.5
(20th) 		13th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 13 4
Coaches 14 3
CBS Sports 12 5
Full Rankings

Cougars Tickets

vs
PORTST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 8:00 pm
LaVell Edwards Stadium
Provo, UT
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $55.62
View all Cougars Tickets on Stubhub
