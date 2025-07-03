Skip to Main Content
Overall 7-6-0 • AAC 4-4-0

  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • AAC
    4-4-0
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 5:30 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Boise State Broncos (12-2)
  • Raymond James Stadium
Game Preview

American Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARMY
 8-0 12-2
TULANE
 7-1 9-5
NAVY
 6-2 10-3
MEMP
 6-2 11-2
ECU
 5-3 8-5
SFLA
 4-4 7-6
TXSA
 4-4 7-6
CHARLO
 4-4 5-7
NTEXAS
 3-5 6-7
RICE
 3-5 4-8
TEMPLE
 2-6 3-9
UAB
 2-6 3-9
FAU
 1-7 3-9
TULSA
 1-7 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
BOISE
Thu, Aug 28
5:30 pm
ESPN
@
FLA
Sat, Sep 6
4:15 pm
SECN
@
MIAMI
Sat, Sep 13
4:30 pm
CW
vs
SCST
Sat, Sep 20
12:00 pm
ESP+
vs
CHARLO
Fri, Oct 3
7:00 pm
ESP2
@
NTEXAS
Fri, Oct 10
7:30 pm
ESP2
vs
FAU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
MEMP
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
TXSA
Thu, Nov 6
TBA
@
NAVY
Sat, Nov 15
12:00 pm
@
UAB
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
RICE
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Bulls News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 180.8
(39th) 		227.5
(66th) 		45th
Def. 158.2
(81st) 		278.8
(128th) 		119th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 79 2
Full Rankings

