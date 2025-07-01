Skip to Main Content
Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
SC
Sun, Aug 31
3:00 pm
ESPN
vs
VANDY
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ACCN
vs
ODU
Sat, Sep 13
7:00 pm
ACCN
vs
WOFF
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
NCST
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
WAKE
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
GATECH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
CAL
Fri, Oct 24
7:30 pm
ESPN
vs
LVILLE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
FSU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
MIAMI
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
UVA
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Kolby's Corner with four-star Virginia Tech commit Thomas Wilder

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Virginia Tech WR Chanz Wiggins on What's Different This Offseason on Kolby's Corner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Kolby's Corner - Chanz Wiggins on His Redshirt Mentors Last Season at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Virginia Tech WR Chanz Wiggins on Building Chemistry with Transfer WRs on Kolby's Corner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Virginia Tech's Chanz Wiggins on the Switch from Bowen to Montgomery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Virginia Tech WR Chanz Wiggins Talks Fit in the Updated Offense on Kolby's Corner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Kolby's Corner - Inside the Relationship Between Chanz Wiggins and Fontel Mines

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Chanz Wiggins Details His Battles with Joshua Clarke on Kolby's Corner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    Kolby's Corner - Chanz Wiggins on OTA Impact

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Kolby's Corner - What Chanz Wiggins Is Working to Perfect this Summer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Why I Chose VT: Isaiah Brown-Murray on His Transfer Journey on Kolby's Corner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Player Insight: IBM Breaks Down What Siefkes and Whitehead Bring to Virginia Tech on Kolby's Corner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Kolby's Corner - Isaiah Brown-Murray on Learning the Virginia Tech Defense

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    Kolby's Corner - Isaiah Brown-Murray Breaks Down His Summer Routine at VT

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Kolby's Corner - Isaiah Brown-Murray Breaks Down Jarrett Ferguson's Impact at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Kolby's Corner - VT's Isaiah Brown-Murray on Leadership and Mentorship

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    2026 Edge Kamren Johnson commits to Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Refilling the defensive back room at Virginia Tech

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Virgnia Tech will replace all five starters on the offensive line in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Who replaces Bhayshul Tuten as RB1 at Virginia Tech in 2025?

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Hokies News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 178.4
(43rd) 		189.4
(107th) 		88th
Def. 147.1
(62nd) 		215.9
(62nd) 		57th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 56 5
Full Rankings

Hokies Tickets

@
SC
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $122.40
View all Hokies Tickets on Stubhub
