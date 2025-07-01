Next Game
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
Sun, Aug 313:00 pm
ESPN
|vs
Sat, Sep 67:30 pm
ACCN
|vs
Sat, Sep 137:00 pm
ACCN
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Fri, Oct 247:30 pm
ESPN
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
2:16
Kolby's Corner with four-star Virginia Tech commit Thomas Wilder
-
0:49
Virginia Tech WR Chanz Wiggins on What's Different This Offseason on Kolby's Corner
-
0:55
Kolby's Corner - Chanz Wiggins on His Redshirt Mentors Last Season at Virginia Tech
-
1:18
Virginia Tech WR Chanz Wiggins on Building Chemistry with Transfer WRs on Kolby's Corner
-
0:48
Virginia Tech's Chanz Wiggins on the Switch from Bowen to Montgomery
-
0:28
Virginia Tech WR Chanz Wiggins Talks Fit in the Updated Offense on Kolby's Corner
-
0:52
Kolby's Corner - Inside the Relationship Between Chanz Wiggins and Fontel Mines
-
0:46
Chanz Wiggins Details His Battles with Joshua Clarke on Kolby's Corner
-
0:33
Kolby's Corner - Chanz Wiggins on OTA Impact
-
0:30
Kolby's Corner - What Chanz Wiggins Is Working to Perfect this Summer
-
1:38
Why I Chose VT: Isaiah Brown-Murray on His Transfer Journey on Kolby's Corner
-
0:52
Player Insight: IBM Breaks Down What Siefkes and Whitehead Bring to Virginia Tech on Kolby's Corner
-
0:38
Kolby's Corner - Isaiah Brown-Murray on Learning the Virginia Tech Defense
-
0:46
Kolby's Corner - Isaiah Brown-Murray Breaks Down His Summer Routine at VT
-
0:35
Kolby's Corner - Isaiah Brown-Murray Breaks Down Jarrett Ferguson's Impact at Virginia Tech
-
1:24
Kolby's Corner - VT's Isaiah Brown-Murray on Leadership and Mentorship
-
2:44
2026 Edge Kamren Johnson commits to Virginia Tech
-
1:45
Refilling the defensive back room at Virginia Tech
-
2:05
Virgnia Tech will replace all five starters on the offensive line in 2025
-
0:57
Who replaces Bhayshul Tuten as RB1 at Virginia Tech in 2025?
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
178.4
(43rd)
|
189.4
(107th)
|88th
|Def.
|
147.1
(62nd)
|
215.9
(62nd)
|57th
Inside the Tunnel: A Virginia Tech Sports Podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|56
|5
Hokies Tickets
|@
Sun, Aug 31 @ 3:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA