Overall 3-9-0 • BIG12 0-9-0

Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Overall
    3-9-0
  • BIG12
    0-9-0
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 7:30 pm ET |
ESP+
vs UT Martin Skyhawks (9-5)
  • Boone Pickens Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TNMART
Thu, Aug 28
7:30 pm
ESP+
@
OREG
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
vs
TULSA
Fri, Sep 19
7:00 pm
ESPN
vs
BAYLOR
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
ARIZ
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
HOU
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
CINCY
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
TXTECH
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
KANSAS
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
KSTATE
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
UCF
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
IOWAST
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    16:44

    Oklahoma State Needs To Bounce Back and Make a Bowl | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Expected Turnarounds This CFB Season: Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    2025 CFB Season Week 2: Oregon's First Test of 2025 Comes With Mike Gundy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Dolphins Select Ollie Gordon II No. 179

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    2025 NFL Draft Top LBs: No. 5 Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Mike Gundy feeling the pressure heading into 2025 | 247Sports College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    BREAKING: WR De'Zhaun Stribling enters Transfer Portal | Transfer Portal Palooza 2024

  • Image thumbnail
    14:01

    Which coaches might be fired next? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    BYU survives against Oklahoma State, 38-35

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    BYU is on upset alert against Oklahoma State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    CFB's Most Disappointing Teams: Oklahoma State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    We expect Kansas State to roll against Oklahoma State

  • Image thumbnail
    3:10

    Best bets for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Ollie Gordon was nowhere to be found in Oklahoma State's loss to Utah | The 105

  • Image thumbnail
    58:52

    Week 4 Predictions: Tennessee-Oklahoma & USC-Michigan | New JP Poll | Biggest Disappointments

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Utah defeats Oklahoma State, 22-19

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    Inside College Football: Does #12 Utah Have a Chance at Winning the Big 12?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:37

    Utah at Oklahoma State game picks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Oklahoma State's keys to victory vs Utah

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Cowboys News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 111.8
(115th) 		262.3
(30th) 		80th
Def. 215.0
(129th) 		285.6
(132nd) 		133rd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 105
Full Rankings

