Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend, according to News on 6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol noted that Gordon was driving 17 miles per hour over the speed limit and swerving in and out of traffic lanes when he stopped.

According to 247Sports, the state trooper that pulled Gordon over said he "detected an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage." After initially denying that he had alcohol, Gordon admitted to consuming one drink. He also had two bottles of liquor in his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Gordon was booked at Cleveland County Jail and submitted breath samples of .11 BrAC and .10 BrAC. The legal limit in the state of Oklahoma is .08 BrAC. He was officially arrested on charges of DUI under the age of 21, transporting open alcohol containers, failure to maintain his lane and driving over the speed limit.

An Oklahoma State spokesperson told 247Sports that the university is aware of the situation, though it provided no further comment.

Gordon enters the 2024 season as one of the top offensive players in America. He won the 2023 Doak Walker Award and was named a unanimous All-American after logging 285 carries for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.