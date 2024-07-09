Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II won't miss any games this season following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, coach Mike Gundy told ESPN at Big 12 Media Days. Gundy said Oklahoma State is discussing internal punishment for Gordon, who traveled to media days as a form of accountability.

Gordon issued an apology ahead of Oklahoma State's media days appearance Tuesday.

"I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon wrote on social media. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans. Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."

Gordon is one of the top returning offensive players in America. He won the 2023 Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 carries.

Oklahoma State opens its 2024 season on Aug. 31 against South Dakota State.