0:47 Wisconsin has the hardest schedule in the Big Ten in 2025



16:02 Wisconsin Looking To Bounce Back After Rough 2024 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



0:57 David Mack - 2027 WR - Wisconsin Camp Highlights



1:02 How many wins to expect from Wisconsin in 2025?



2:01 Luke Fickell needs to turn things around for Wisconsin in 2025



0:51 O/U 5.5 Wins for Wisconsin? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:45 CFB Head Coaching Rankings: No. 40 Luke Fickell (Wisconsin)



1:07 What's the post-spring outlook for Wisconsin?



7:29 Wisconsin Spring Showcase Highlights



5:11 Dilin Jones Vying to be Wisconsin's RB1



1:05 Joe Cotton becoming a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal



1:44 Scouting 3-Star QB Travis Burgess | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:38 Latest intel on Wisconsin as spring camp rolls on



0:54 What do we expect from Wisconsin's offense in 2025?



1:08 Wisconsin easily has the hardest schedule in the Big Ten this year



1:40 Luke Fickell feeling the pressure heading into 2025 | 247Sports College Football Show



1:16 Nick Osen highlights strong 2025 class for Badgers



1:17 Allen Trieu recaps Wisconsin's 2025 class | NSD 2025



1:24 Jeff Grimes Discusses the Addition of Maryland Transfer QB Billy Edwards

