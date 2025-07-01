Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-5)
- Camp Randall Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
0:47
Wisconsin has the hardest schedule in the Big Ten in 2025
-
16:02
Wisconsin Looking To Bounce Back After Rough 2024 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
0:57
David Mack - 2027 WR - Wisconsin Camp Highlights
-
1:02
How many wins to expect from Wisconsin in 2025?
-
2:01
Luke Fickell needs to turn things around for Wisconsin in 2025
-
0:51
O/U 5.5 Wins for Wisconsin? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:45
CFB Head Coaching Rankings: No. 40 Luke Fickell (Wisconsin)
-
1:07
What's the post-spring outlook for Wisconsin?
-
7:29
Wisconsin Spring Showcase Highlights
-
5:11
Dilin Jones Vying to be Wisconsin's RB1
-
1:05
Joe Cotton becoming a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal
-
1:44
Scouting 3-Star QB Travis Burgess | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:38
Latest intel on Wisconsin as spring camp rolls on
-
0:54
What do we expect from Wisconsin's offense in 2025?
-
1:08
Wisconsin easily has the hardest schedule in the Big Ten this year
-
1:40
Luke Fickell feeling the pressure heading into 2025 | 247Sports College Football Show
-
1:16
Nick Osen highlights strong 2025 class for Badgers
-
1:17
Allen Trieu recaps Wisconsin's 2025 class | NSD 2025
-
1:24
Jeff Grimes Discusses the Addition of Maryland Transfer QB Billy Edwards
-
6:49
Why Xavier Lucas' transfer to Miami may raise a legal battle from Big Ten | Cover 3
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Badgers News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
153.7
(78th)
|
196.7
(102nd)
|100th
|Def.
|
165.0
(91st)
|
177.7
(14th)
|41st
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|71
|—
Badgers Tickets
|vs
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm
Camp Randall Stadium
Madison, WI