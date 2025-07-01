Skip to Main Content
Overall 5-7-0 • BIG10 3-6-0

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • BIG10
    3-6-0
Wisconsin Badgers
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-5)
  • Camp Randall Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
MIAOH
Thu, Aug 28
9:00 pm
BTN
vs
MTSU
Sat, Sep 6
4:00 pm
FS1
@
BAMA
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
vs
MD
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
MICH
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
IOWA
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
OHIOST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
OREG
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
WASH
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
IND
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Wisconsin has the hardest schedule in the Big Ten in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    16:02

    Wisconsin Looking To Bounce Back After Rough 2024 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    David Mack - 2027 WR - Wisconsin Camp Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    How many wins to expect from Wisconsin in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Luke Fickell needs to turn things around for Wisconsin in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    O/U 5.5 Wins for Wisconsin? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    CFB Head Coaching Rankings: No. 40 Luke Fickell (Wisconsin)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    What's the post-spring outlook for Wisconsin?

  • Image thumbnail
    7:29

    Wisconsin Spring Showcase Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    5:11

    Dilin Jones Vying to be Wisconsin's RB1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Joe Cotton becoming a hot commodity in the Transfer Portal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Scouting 3-Star QB Travis Burgess | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Latest intel on Wisconsin as spring camp rolls on

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    What do we expect from Wisconsin's offense in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Wisconsin easily has the hardest schedule in the Big Ten this year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Luke Fickell feeling the pressure heading into 2025 | 247Sports College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Nick Osen highlights strong 2025 class for Badgers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Allen Trieu recaps Wisconsin's 2025 class | NSD 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Jeff Grimes Discusses the Addition of Maryland Transfer QB Billy Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    6:49

    Why Xavier Lucas' transfer to Miami may raise a legal battle from Big Ten | Cover 3

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Badgers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 153.7
(78th) 		196.7
(102nd) 		100th
Def. 165.0
(91st) 		177.7
(14th) 		41st

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 71
Full Rankings

Badgers Tickets

vs
MIAOH
Thu, Aug 28 @ 9:00 pm
Camp Randall Stadium
Madison, WI
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $9.78
View all Badgers Tickets on Stubhub
