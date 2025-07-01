Skip to Main Content
Overall 6-7-0 • BIG12 5-4-0

West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Overall
    6-7-0
  • BIG12
    5-4-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Robert Morris Colonials (7-5)
  • Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
ROB
Sat, Aug 30
2:00 pm
ESP+
@
OHIO
Sat, Sep 6
4:00 pm
vs
PITT
Sat, Sep 13
3:30 pm
ESPN
@
KANSAS
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
UTAH
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
BYU
Fri, Oct 3
10:30 pm
ESPN
@
UCF
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
TCU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
HOU
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
COLO
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
ARIZST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
TXTECH
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    20:49

    West Virginia NEEDS To Make A Bowl Game With New-Look Roster | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Malachi Thompson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Rhett Morris

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Simaj Hill

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Charlie Hanafin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Lamarcus Dillard

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Justyn Lyles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Taj Powell

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Sixty Second Scouting Report: Sam Hamilton

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    WVU Big Man One-on-One Battles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Sights and sounds from WVU's second one-day camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    WVU camp big man battles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    What does Rich Rodriguez's recruiting camps look like?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    WVU coaches battle in tug of war

  • Image thumbnail
    4:05

    Rapid Reax: WVU defeats Clemson to advance to Regional Final

  • Image thumbnail
    4:18

    Rapid reactions to WVU winning regional opener

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    WVU Baseball finds out their postseason fate

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    What's the best playoff setup for WVU?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:14

    What's WVU's QB situation heading into the summer?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:20

    Three things for today's WVU Baseball game

Top Mountaineers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 195.1
(27th) 		210.3
(87th) 		51st
Def. 144.5
(56th) 		270.8
(126th) 		111th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 65 3
Full Rankings

