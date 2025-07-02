Skip to Main Content
Overall 9-4-0 • BIG12 7-2-0

Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6)
  • Folsom Field
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
GATECH
Fri, Aug 29
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
DE
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
FOX
@
HOU
Fri, Sep 12
7:30 pm
ESPN
vs
WYO
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
BYU
Sat, Sep 27
10:15 pm
ESPN
@
TCU
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
IOWAST
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
UTAH
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
ARIZ
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
WVU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
ARIZST
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
KSTATE
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Buffaloes News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 65.2
(134th) 		318.0
(6th) 		69th
Def. 151.4
(71st) 		200.5
(40th) 		50th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 25 5
Coaches 25 3
CBS Sports 24 4
Full Rankings

