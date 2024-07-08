Wendy's, the American fast food chain, used to a run a series of commercials in a which a bemused subject, when presented with a competitor's hamburger, would ask "Where's the beef?" That simple inquiry transcended into a cultural phenomenon that's still frequently quoted to this day, almost four decades later.

Now, curious minds finally have a solution to that seminal question. The answer resides in Athens, Georgia, where the Bulldogs are stacking gargantuan offensive linemen like the beef patties on a Dave's Triple.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart clearly knows what it takes to build a great football team. He's won two national titles in the past three years and has dominated a majority of the SEC since taking over for Mark Richt.

To have that level of success in the SEC, one must build from the lines of scrimmage back. Smart gets a ton of credit for the work that he's done with Georgia's defense -- and deservedly so -- but his development of Georgia's offensive line often gets overlooked.

Georgia has and an offensive lineman selected in the first round of the last two NFL Drafts, and in three out of the last five. Smart has produced at least one offensive line draft pick in all but one year of his tenure.

That development doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. The Bulldogs are an early favorite to win the 2024 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the top offensive line in college football. Offensive tackle Earnest Greene III and guard Tate Ratledge each earned a spot on CBS Sports' list of the top 150 players in college football, and 2023 second-team All-SEC selection Xavier Truss is back to man one of the tackle spots.

This positive outlook isn't shortsighted. Few schools are recruiting the offensive line better than Georgia. The Bulldogs' signees there are hard to miss. Georgia has seven offensive linemen in its 2024 recruiting class. The average height among those prospects stands just over 6-foot-7, while the average weight is a scale-shattering 340 pounds.

Georgia's 2024 offensive line signees

The 6-foot-10 Jackson, a former basketball player in the Overtime Elite league that decided to make a late switch to football, is the latest addition to Georgia's class after committing to the Bulldogs on Monday. Georgia's 2025 haul is also off to a solid start, with commitments from 6-foot-5.5 four-star Mason Short and 315-pound interior offensive lineman Dontrell Glover.

"The Great Wall of Georgia has somehow gotten even bigger," says Dawgs247's Benjamin Wolk. "After a slew of tackles in 2024 who stand 6-foot-7 or taller, the Bulldogs managed to size up again with Jackson. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels clearly has a type."

It's no wonder why Georgia consistently boasts one of the SEC's most efficient offenses, paced by a ferocious rushing attack and a passing game that has plenty of time to lets its plays develop. The Bulldogs have become an offensive line factory, and it doesn't appear as if assembly will halt anytime soon.

