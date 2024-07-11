LAS VEGAS -- How to put this delicately? The expanded Big 12's biggest strength might be its lack of collective history. Only two programs -- Colorado and BYU -- have won national championships. That's fewest among Power Four conferences.

With all due respect to this island of disparate toys, in this age of radical realignment, the Big 12 essentially has settled in with 16 unwanted teams. While that sounds harsh, it can also be viewed as a positive in these turbulent times.

Why? Because that also signals security. The brotherhood grew in increments this week during the conference's annual media days event. Coaches gushed about Deion Sanders. They praised league-favorite Utah. The "original six" -- Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech -- looked around the room and agreed it all looked pretty cool.

"I think it's a unique time in this conference," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. "It's kind of a battle for who has longevity and who can stand out from the crowd."

Top heavy, the league ain't. Whomever wins the Big 12 in its first season as a 16-team league will probably achieve something it never has in the past: play for a national championship.

Never mind that eventually requires wading through four games under the new 12-team College Football Playoff format to actually win that natty; that's hardly the point. Who among the 16 wouldn't post a participation CFP banner in their indoor facility just for earning a spot in the field?

"You guys know," Kansas coach Lance Leipold told reporters Wednesday at the Big 12 Media Days. "We've been begging for this to happen for so long."

Kansas is among a half dozen teams in the league (maybe more) that have never had the opportunity to sell something like this. The Jayhawks are coming off their fifth nine-win season in program history. Leipold is one of the most sought-after coaches in the country.

Having exited the Pac-12 winning two of the league's last three titles, Utah enters its first season as a Big 12 member favored to win the conference. Rose Bowl appearances aren't as coveted as College Football Playoff berths in this era, however.

Arizona, if it can match last year's 10-win season, has a shot. So does Kansas State, picked a close second to Utah in the preseason media poll. With the departures of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Oklahoma State is perceived as the strongest existing program -- but Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have won one conference title in 19 seasons.

What about Iowa State? UCF?

"First of all, controlling your own destiny is the biggest key," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "Not having to rely on anybody else to get you there. That's a first for us."

In the first year of the expanded CFP, the top five ranked conference champions automatically make the field. The top four ranked teams get a first-round bye. The highest-ranked Group of Five champion earns an automatic berth.

That leaves six at-large berths.

It's not [necessarily] one berth," commissioner Brett Yormark said, "Maybe it's two or three."

One can only dream. In the 10-year history of the CFP with Texas and Oklahoma as league members, the Big 12 accounted for only six of the combined 40 berths. That was second-fewest among the Power Five.

Expanding to 12 teams means more access for everybody, though.

"I don't think there is a face of the league," Yormark added. "Every school brings value. Collectively, they create the narrative that we need. I don't think there is a face or an outlier program that effectively is carrying the torch. Just based on the parity of football, it kind of speaks to the depth and breadth of the conference. That's OK. Over time, as we mature as a 16-team, league somebody ascends to the top."

Yormark spoke a lot about parity at the media days. That can be a plus or that can mean you've just got a bunch of average teams. Consider the dearly departed Pac-12. The downfall of the league began competitively when it couldn't compete for championships, not with the fumbled media rights negotiations.

The Pac-12 went nine years between College Football Playoff appearances (both Washington) and ended its existence with fewest CFP berths of any Power Five conference (3).

You used to be able to set your watch for Nov. 1 in the Pac-12 -- the date on which each team had at least two losses and the conference was effectively eliminated from the CFP race.

The expanded CFP now meets everybody in the middle. You don't have to be perfect; you just have to win your league. Depending on circumstances and schedule strength, two losses might be enough to earn a berth.

"More is at stake now," Yormark said. "That makes the season that much more competitive. I'm excited because we think internally the month of November is going to be something we can take full advantage of; there is going to be lots of storytelling."

Every conference has a face. In the SEC, it's multiples -- Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, etc. In the Big Ten, it's Ohio State and Michigan. In the ACC, it's Florida State and Clemson. In the Big 12 it's … to be determined. Seven different teams have played in the conference championship game since 2019.

"It's easy to say OU and Texas [left]," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "I would say OU without a doubt [was better]. Texas had a phenomenal year last year but … you have some tradition that has left, but when you really look at it, OU was the one that really dominated this conference for a really long time."

Now there's room for … everybody?