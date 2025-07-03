Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
FOX
@ Ohio State Buckeyes (14-2)
- Ohio Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|vs
Sat, Sep 134:15 pm
SECN
|vs
Sat, Sep 208:00 pm
ESP+
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
-
1:37
Intel on 5-Star QB Dia Bell at the 2025 OT7 Finals
-
1:24
What to expect from Arch Manning as the starter at Texas
-
1:24
What if Oklahoma is undefeated going into the Red River Rivalry?
-
1:31
Peyton Manning: Arch Will 'Thrive' in Sark's Offense
-
1:12
2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Dia Bell
-
4:22
BREAKING: Dia Bell Named Elite 11 Finals MVP
-
1:29
Previewing Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals - Who Could Win MVP?
-
1:50
Elite 11 Finals - Day One Takeaways and Top Performers
-
4:06
2025 Elite 11 Finals Check-In Interview: Dia Bell
-
2:11
Power rating the top five quarterbacks in the SEC
-
1:09
Dia Bell is the No. 3 pick in Elite 11 Fantasy Draft | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
2:09
Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:52
CFB Head Coaching Rankings: No. 4 Steve Sarkisian (Texas)
-
0:48
Predicting 2025 Heisman Finalists: Texas QB Arch Manning | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
22:16
The Arch Manning Era Begins At Texas | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:06
Texas impact players to watch in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:13
Inside 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin's decommitment from USC | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:24
Steve Sarkisian's approval rating at Texas is sky high
-
1:17
Bryce Perry-Wright ascends to 5-Star status in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal
-
1:30
Mark Bowman lands at No. 31 in the latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Longhorns News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
158.8
(71st)
|
278.8
(14th)
|21st
|Def.
|
109.9
(14th)
|
173.8
(7th)
|3rd
Horns247 Podcasts: Longhorn Blitz, The Flagship, and State of Recruiting
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|4
|—
|Coaches
|3
|1
|CBS Sports
|4
|—
Longhorns Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH