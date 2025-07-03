Skip to Main Content
Overall 13-3-0 • SEC 7-1-0

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns
  • Overall
    13-3-0
  • SEC
    7-1-0
Texas Longhorns
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm ET |
FOX
@ Ohio State Buckeyes (14-2)
  • Ohio Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
OHIOST
Sat, Aug 30
12:00 pm
FOX
vs
SJST
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
vs
UTEP
Sat, Sep 13
4:15 pm
SECN
vs
SAMST
Sat, Sep 20
8:00 pm
ESP+
@
FLA
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
OKLA
Sat, Oct 11
3:30 pm
@
UK
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
MISSST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
VANDY
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
@
UGA
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
ARK
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
TXAM
Fri, Nov 28
7:30 pm
ABC
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Intel on 5-Star QB Dia Bell at the 2025 OT7 Finals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    What to expect from Arch Manning as the starter at Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    What if Oklahoma is undefeated going into the Red River Rivalry?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Peyton Manning: Arch Will 'Thrive' in Sark's Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Takeaways: Dia Bell

  • Image thumbnail
    4:22

    BREAKING: Dia Bell Named Elite 11 Finals MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Previewing Day 3 of Elite 11 Finals - Who Could Win MVP?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    Elite 11 Finals - Day One Takeaways and Top Performers

  • Image thumbnail
    4:06

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Check-In Interview: Dia Bell

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Power rating the top five quarterbacks in the SEC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Dia Bell is the No. 3 pick in Elite 11 Fantasy Draft | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    CFB Head Coaching Rankings: No. 4 Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Predicting 2025 Heisman Finalists: Texas QB Arch Manning | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    22:16

    The Arch Manning Era Begins At Texas | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Texas impact players to watch in 2025 | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Inside 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin's decommitment from USC | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Steve Sarkisian's approval rating at Texas is sky high

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Bryce Perry-Wright ascends to 5-Star status in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Mark Bowman lands at No. 31 in the latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

Top Longhorns News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 158.8
(71st) 		278.8
(14th) 		21st
Def. 109.9
(14th) 		173.8
(7th) 		3rd

Horns247 Podcasts: Longhorn Blitz, The Flagship, and State of Recruiting

longhorn.png
Horns247: The Flagship Podcast - July 2
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 4
Coaches 3 1
CBS Sports 4
Full Rankings

Longhorns Tickets

@
OHIOST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 12:00 pm
Ohio Stadium
Columbus, OH
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $351.14
View all Longhorns Tickets on Stubhub
