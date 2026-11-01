Next Game
Sat, Nov 7 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ North Alabama Lions (5-4)
- Bobby Wallace Field at Bank Independent Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|
vs
NEST
Cancelled
|
vs
WAL
|@
|@
Sat, Nov 77:00 pm
ESP+
|vs
Sat, Nov 143:00 pm
ESP+
|@
Sat, Nov 212:00 pm
ESP+
-
0:49
CFB Week 9 Highlights: Texas State vs. No. 20 Boise State
-
5:44
Florida State Fires Head Coach Mike Norvell | HQ CFB
-
10:49
College Football Week 10 AP Poll REACTION | HQ CFB
-
1:35
Booth Recap: Northern Illinois at UNLV (10/31)
-
2:31
CFB Week 9 Highlights: Cowboys at Cyclones
-
0:54
CFB Week 9 Highlights: Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas
-
2:41
CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 2 Ohio State at USC
-
1:43
Is Indiana a Top 5 Team in College Football?
-
1:01
CFB Week 9 Highlights: Nevada at No. 7 UCLA (10/31)
-
1:16
CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 17 Florida at No. 3 Georgia (10/31)
-
1:21
CFB Week 9 Highlights: Arizona State at No. 8 BYU (10/31)
-
1:45
12-Team CFP Predictions and Outside-Looking-In-Teams
-
0:52
Wake Forest: Biggest CFP Riser Following Week 9
-
0:34
12-Team CFP Prediction: SEC and Ohio State Playoff Outlook
-
1:47
Booth Recap: Washington State at San Diego State (10/31)
-
1:18
Concerns For Miami Heading into Week 10 vs. Notre Dame
-
0:50
CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 20 Northwestern at Oregon (10/31)
-
1:00
CFB Week 9 Highlights: No. 1 Miami at North Carolina
-
1:43
Expectations for Ohio State Without Julian Sayin
-
1:48
Should Cignetti Rest Josh Hoover And Start Grant Wilson?
Top Argonauts News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
160.3
(49th)
|
172.1
(95th)
|73rd
|Def.
|
133.6
(32nd)
|
158.0
(12th)
|13th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|NR
|—