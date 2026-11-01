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West Florida Argonauts

  • 4-3
  • 1-3 UAT

Next Game

Sat, Nov 7 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ North Alabama Lions (5-4)
  • Bobby Wallace Field at Bank Independent Stadium
Game Preview

United Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
ABIL
 4-0 5-4
TRLST
 4-0 9-0
AP
 3-1 7-2
EKY
 2-2 3-6
NAL
 2-2 5-4
WESTFL
 1-3 4-3
CAR
 0-4 2-7
WESTGA
 0-4 1-8
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
SIL
Thu, Aug 27
W 34-31
@
CAR
Sat, Sep 5
W 42-14
vs
AP
Sat, Sep 19
L 38-16
@
SEMOST
Sat, Sep 26
W 20-17
@
ABIL
Sat, Oct 3
L 35-7
vs
NEST
Cancelled
vs
WAL
Sat, Oct 17
W 37-3
@
EKY
Sat, Oct 24
L 16-13
@
NAL
Sat, Nov 7
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
TRLST
Sat, Nov 14
3:00 pm
ESP+
@
WESTGA
Sat, Nov 21
2:00 pm
ESP+
Full Schedule
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Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 160.3
(49th) 		172.1
(95th) 		73rd
Def. 133.6
(32nd) 		158.0
(12th) 		13th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports NR
Full Rankings
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