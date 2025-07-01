Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-11)
- FirstBank Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 307:00 pm
ESP+
|@
Sat, Sep 67:30 pm
ACCN
|@
|vs
|vs
Sat, Sep 2712:45 pm
SECN
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
-
2:09
Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
18:32
Vanderbilt Upgrades O-Line To Help Pavia In Tough SEC | Cover 3 College Football Summer School
-
1:59
Diego Pavia for Heisman? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
1:46
GM Barton Simmons discusses changing the narrative at Vanderbilt | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:51
Vanderbilt lands first 4-Star recruit of the 2026 class
-
1:34
WATCH: 4-Star CB Caden Harris commits to Vanderbilt
-
1:25
4-Star CB Caden Harris stands out at Under Armour Nashville | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
0:25
Eli Stowers: "We have the pieces to compete for a National Championship."
-
2:03
Could the SEC move to a nine game schedule? | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show
-
1:33
Anchor Impact's Paul Grindstaff explains how businesses can get support Vandy's NIL fund
-
1:21
AD Candice Storey Lee encourages donors to be "relentless" in their approach
-
4:15
Diego Pavia gets extra year of eligibility | Cover 3
-
2:14
Inside College Football: 2024 Awards: Most Surprising Upsets
-
1:17
Tennessee should be careful on the road against Vanderbilt
-
1:30
South Carolina takes down Vanderbilt, 28-7
-
1:25
Vanderbilt takes down Auburn, 17-7
-
4:06
Three-star 2026 QB Michael Mitchell Jr. talks Vanderbilt
-
1:47
Texas survives against Vanderbilt, 27-24
-
0:53
The emergence of Diego Pavia
-
0:37
Vanderbilt's keys to victory vs Texas
Top Commodores News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
139.8
(86th)
|
178.6
(117th)
|123rd
|Def.
|
140.8
(51st)
|
235.7
(98th)
|74th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|46
|9
Commodores Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm
FirstBank Stadium
Nashville, TN