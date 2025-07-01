Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-6-0 • SEC 3-5-0

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • SEC
    3-5-0
Vanderbilt Commodores
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-11)
  • FirstBank Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
CHARSO
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESP+
@
VATECH
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ACCN
@
SC
Sat, Sep 13
TBA
vs
GAST
Sat, Sep 20
7:30 pm
vs
UTAHST
Sat, Sep 27
12:45 pm
SECN
@
BAMA
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
LSU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
MIZZOU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
TEXAS
Sat, Nov 1
12:00 pm
vs
AUBURN
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
UK
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
TENN
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    18:32

    Vanderbilt Upgrades O-Line To Help Pavia In Tough SEC | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Diego Pavia for Heisman? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    GM Barton Simmons discusses changing the narrative at Vanderbilt | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Vanderbilt lands first 4-Star recruit of the 2026 class

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    WATCH: 4-Star CB Caden Harris commits to Vanderbilt

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    4-Star CB Caden Harris stands out at Under Armour Nashville | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Eli Stowers: "We have the pieces to compete for a National Championship."

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Could the SEC move to a nine game schedule? | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Anchor Impact's Paul Grindstaff explains how businesses can get support Vandy's NIL fund

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    AD Candice Storey Lee encourages donors to be "relentless" in their approach

  • Image thumbnail
    4:15

    Diego Pavia gets extra year of eligibility | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Inside College Football: 2024 Awards: Most Surprising Upsets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Tennessee should be careful on the road against Vanderbilt

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    South Carolina takes down Vanderbilt, 28-7

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Vanderbilt takes down Auburn, 17-7

  • Image thumbnail
    4:06

    Three-star 2026 QB Michael Mitchell Jr. talks Vanderbilt

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Texas survives against Vanderbilt, 27-24

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    The emergence of Diego Pavia

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Vanderbilt's keys to victory vs Texas

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Commodores News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 139.8
(86th) 		178.6
(117th) 		123rd
Def. 140.8
(51st) 		235.7
(98th) 		74th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 46 9
Full Rankings

Commodores Tickets

vs
CHARSO
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm
FirstBank Stadium
Nashville, TN
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $6.00
View all Commodores Tickets on Stubhub