Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Colorado Buffaloes (9-4)
- Folsom Field
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
Fri, Aug 298:00 pm
ESPN
|vs
Sat, Sep 63:30 pm
ESP+
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
187.0
(32nd)
|
237.5
(54th)
|35th
|Def.
|
122.2
(30th)
|
220.7
(69th)
|42nd
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|41
|4
Yellow Jackets Tickets
|@
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm
Folsom Field
Boulder, CO