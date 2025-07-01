0:56 Will Georgia Tech perform better or worse in 2025?



1:08 Haynes King is a top three QB in the ACC



1:03 Early leans on teams that could make or miss the College Football Playoff



0:52 How many wins to expect from Georgia Tech in 2025?



14:41 Georgia Tech SHOULD Contend For ACC Championship Spot | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



1:39 Who has the best chance at making the CFP for the first time in 2025?



2:00 Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:31 Clemson at Georgia Tech is one of the most anticipated ACC matchups in 2025



0:42 Georgia Tech is a team to watch in 2025



1:59 How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show



1:06 Can Georgia Tech make it to the ACC Championship game this year?



1:27 Retention is the key to Georgia Tech's success | NSD 2025



0:59 2025 ATH Dalen Penson | 2025 All-American Bowl Highlights



4:30 Day 3 Top Performers at Polynesian Bowl



1:17 WATCH: Grady Adamson performs practice drills at Navy All-American Bowl



1:13 WR dominoes are beginning to fall



1:26 BREAKING: WR Eric Singleton Jr. set to visit Auburn this week | Transfer Portal Palooza



1:04 Georgia Tech WR Eric Singleton Jr. enters the transfer portal | Transfer Portal Palooza



1:48 Georgia Tech is Working Overtime in Recruiting | National Signing Day 2024

