Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-6-0 • ACC 5-3-0

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • ACC
    5-3-0
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
ChevronDown
Next Game
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Colorado Buffaloes (9-4)
  • Folsom Field
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
COLO
Fri, Aug 29
8:00 pm
ESPN
vs
GRDWB
Sat, Sep 6
3:30 pm
ESP+
vs
CLEM
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
vs
TEMPLE
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
WAKE
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
VATECH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
DUKE
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
CUSE
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
NCST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
BC
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
PITT
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
UGA
Fri, Nov 28
3:30 pm
ABC
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Will Georgia Tech perform better or worse in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Haynes King is a top three QB in the ACC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Early leans on teams that could make or miss the College Football Playoff

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    How many wins to expect from Georgia Tech in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    14:41

    Georgia Tech SHOULD Contend For ACC Championship Spot | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Who has the best chance at making the CFP for the first time in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Clemson at Georgia Tech is one of the most anticipated ACC matchups in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Georgia Tech is a team to watch in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Can Georgia Tech make it to the ACC Championship game this year?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Retention is the key to Georgia Tech's success | NSD 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    2025 ATH Dalen Penson | 2025 All-American Bowl Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    4:30

    Day 3 Top Performers at Polynesian Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    WATCH: Grady Adamson performs practice drills at Navy All-American Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    WR dominoes are beginning to fall

  • Image thumbnail
    1:26

    BREAKING: WR Eric Singleton Jr. set to visit Auburn this week | Transfer Portal Palooza

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Georgia Tech WR Eric Singleton Jr. enters the transfer portal | Transfer Portal Palooza

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Georgia Tech is Working Overtime in Recruiting | National Signing Day 2024

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Georgia dodges a loss to Georgia Tech, 44-42

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Yellow Jackets News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 187.0
(32nd) 		237.5
(54th) 		35th
Def. 122.2
(30th) 		220.7
(69th) 		42nd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 41 4
Full Rankings

Yellow Jackets Tickets

@
COLO
Fri, Aug 29 @ 8:00 pm
Folsom Field
Boulder, CO
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $122.36
View all Yellow Jackets Tickets on Stubhub