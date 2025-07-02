Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-5-0 • SEC 5-3-0

Texas A&M Aggies

  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • SEC
    5-3-0
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESPN
vs UTSA Roadrunners (7-6)
  • Kyle Field
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
TXSA
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESPN
vs
UTAHST
Sat, Sep 6
12:45 pm
SECN
@
ND
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
NBC
vs
AUBURN
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
MISSST
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
FLA
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
ARK
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
LSU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
MIZZOU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
SC
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
SAMF
Sat, Nov 22
12:00 pm
@
TEXAS
Fri, Nov 28
7:30 pm
ABC
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    19:09

    Can Texas A&M Win 9 Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington details his commitment to Texas A&M

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    BREAKING: 5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington commits to Texas A&M

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Keep an eye on KC Concepcion at Texas A&M in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    What is Texas A&M capable of in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    What is Mike Elko's approval rating as head coach at Texas A&M?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Bryce Perry-Wright ascends to 5-Star status in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Brandon Arrington drops to No. 29 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Jermaine Bishop moves up to No. 25 in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Tristian Givens leaps to the No. 23 prospect in 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Bralan Womack remains No. 12 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Lamar Brown ascends to the Top 10 of the 2026 class | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    What-if Texas A&M finishes 2025 with a losing record?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Latest intel on 4-Star ATH Brandon Arrington | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Who has the best chance at making the CFP for the first time in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    What's the post-spring outlook for Texas A&M?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Bears Select Shemar Turner No. 62

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Bengals Select Shemar Stewart No. 17

See All NCAAF Videos
Top Aggies News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 195.8
(25th) 		210.3
(87th) 		49th
Def. 135.2
(42nd) 		232.2
(89th) 		63rd

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 35 9
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 33 3
Full Rankings

Aggies Tickets

vs
TXSA
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm
Kyle Field
College Station, TX
