Overall 11-3-0 • BIG12 7-2-0

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Overall
    11-3-0
  • BIG12
    7-2-0
Arizona State Sun Devils
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 10:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-5)
  • Mountain America Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NAZ
Sat, Aug 30
10:00 pm
ESP+
@
MISSST
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ESP2
vs
TXSTSM
Sat, Sep 13
10:30 pm
TNT
@
BAYLOR
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
TCU
Fri, Sep 26
9:00 pm
FOX
@
UTAH
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
TXTECH
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
HOU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
@
IOWAST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
WVU
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
COLO
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
ARIZ
Fri, Nov 28
TBA
FOX
Full Schedule
Top Sun Devils News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 199.9
(20th) 		229.5
(61st) 		28th
Def. 112.9
(21st) 		223.2
(75th) 		36th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 7 3
Coaches 7 3
CBS Sports 7 4
Full Rankings

