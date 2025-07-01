Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 10:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-5)
- Mountain America Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 3010:00 pm
ESP+
|@
Sat, Sep 67:30 pm
ESP2
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
Fri, Nov 28TBA
FOX
Top Sun Devils News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
199.9
(20th)
|
229.5
(61st)
|28th
|Def.
|
112.9
(21st)
|
223.2
(75th)
|36th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|7
|3
|Coaches
|7
|3
|CBS Sports
|7
|4
