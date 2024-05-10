The transfer portal era forever changed college football as the task of assembling a roster is increasingly more difficult for coaching staffs unsure of which players are staying or going ahead of the next season. The recent 2023-24 transfer portal cycle witnessed a record-setting number of entries with almost 3,900 players opting to explore other opportunities. For comparison, that exceeded the previous record by more than 300.

Not every college football program was impacted as much as others during the two transfer windows that took place this winter and spring, but every power conference team except for Nebraska suffered double-digit departures. Most of the teams that experienced the highest number of entries were those that underwent a change at head coach following the 2023 season. That is true in the Big Ten, where the two teams with the most departures are breaking in new coaches.

t-1. Indiana: 39 transfer portal departures

Coach Curt Cignetti is tasked with building Indiana into a respectable college football program as the competition level in the Big Ten increases with expansion in 2024. The new head coach of the Hoosiers seemed to clean house upon his arrival in Bloomington after five successful seasons at James Madison. Indiana witnessed another wave of transfer portal departures during the spring window, pushing the total number of losses to 39. Starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby, top running back Trent Howland as well as starting safeties Phillip Dunman and Louis Moore are among the notable departures from the portal cycle. Indiana has 29 incoming transfers for the 2024 roster.

t-1. Michigan State: 39 transfer portal departures

There is immense potential for Michigan State under new head coach Jonathan Smith, but the rebuild process could take time after the Spartans lost 39 transfers to the portal, with most of those leaving during the spring window. The group of recent departures included a trio of defensive starters from last season — linemen Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr., as well as safety Jaden Mangham. That is on top of the six Michigan State starters that entered during the winter window. The Spartans still have work to do and only have 17 incoming transfers. The Spartans were listed as one of the portal's biggest spring cycle losers.

t-3. USC: 29 transfer portal departures

After a disappointing 2023 season in which USC failed to capitalize on a potential conference championship window with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback, the Trojans made it a point to upgrade at various positions and completely revamp the defense. That resulted in a large number of transfer portal departures, including double-digit exits during the recent spring window. Most of the notable portal losses came from the defensive side with linebacker Tackett Curtis and cornerback Domani Jackson among the starters leaving Los Angeles. USC also lost former five-star freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson as a transfer. USC's incoming transfer class entails 15 players.

t-3. Washington: 29 transfer portal departures

Washington was already dealing with a high attrition rate with most of its key contributors from a national runner-up roster headed to the NFL. Then head coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama and the flood of transfer portal departures began. The Huskies had seven additional starters leave the program via the transfer portal. That wiped out the remaining starters on offense and left just a few coming back on defense. Offensive lineman Parker Brailsford and standout cornerback Jabbar Muhammad were the two highest-rated losses. New head coach Jedd Fisch was able to restore some of the talent level with more than 20 incoming transfers and counting for 2024.

How the rest of the Big Ten teams stack up