Georgia secured another win on the recruiting trail Monday by landing five-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson, the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. Gibson is the top-ranked edge rusher in the class and his commitment helped Georgia jump to the No. 4 class in the recruiting rankings behind Ohio State, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Gibson committed to USC earlier this spring but backed off that pledge last week. The Warner Robins, Georgia, native had an official visit lined up at Oklahoma for last weekend but instead canceled it. Gibson also considered Ohio State before making his final decision.

"Honestly, after I committed, Coach Smart texted me one minute after I committed. Coach Smart, Coach Schumann, Coach Diribe, Coach Scott, everybody was like they're going to be there until the end," Gibson told 247Sports. "They were just saying they were going to be there until the end."

Gibson is now the 15th member of Georgia's 2025 recruiting class, joining fellow blue-chip products like five-star TE Elyiss Williams, five-star linebacker Zayden Walker, four-star edge Darren Ikinnagbon and four-star LB Jadon Perlotte, among others. Gibson is the 27th five-star defender to commit to Georgia since Smart landed his first No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2018.

Georgia's 2024 recruiting class was historic, and the current class is on a similar trajectory. The Bulldogs landed four five-star defenders in that class (CB Ellis Robinson lV, LB Justin Williams, S KJ Bolden and LB Chris Cole) and finished behind only Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class as the highest-ranked haul in the 247Sports era.

Since Smart arrived to coach Georgia in 2015, he's finished a top-10 recruiting class every year.