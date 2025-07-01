Skip to Main Content
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:30 pm ET |
NBC
vs New Mexico Lobos (5-7)
  • Michigan Stadium
Game Preview

Big Ten Standings

Team Conf Overall
OREG
 9-0 13-1
IND
 8-1 11-2
PSU
 8-1 13-3
OHIOST
 7-2 14-2
ILL
 6-3 10-3
IOWA
 6-3 8-5
MICH
 5-4 8-5
MINN
 5-4 8-5
USC
 4-5 7-6
RUT
 4-5 7-6
WASH
 4-5 6-7
NEB
 3-6 7-6
MICHST
 3-6 5-7
UCLA
 3-6 5-7
WISC
 3-6 5-7
NWEST
 2-7 4-8
MD
 1-8 4-8
PURDUE
 0-9 1-11
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
NMEX
Sat, Aug 30
7:30 pm
NBC
@
OKLA
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
ABC
vs
CMICH
Sat, Sep 13
12:00 pm
BTN
@
NEB
Sat, Sep 20
3:30 pm
vs
WISC
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
USC
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
WASH
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
MICHST
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
PURDUE
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
NWEST
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
MD
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
OHIOST
Sat, Nov 29
12:00 pm
FOX
Full Schedule
Top Wolverines News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 157.2
(73rd) 		129.1
(131st) 		129th
Def. 90.7
(4th) 		216.3
(63rd) 		10th

The Michigan Insider

Michigan Recruiting Insider - No. 5 edge Carter Meadows commits! Will the fireworks continue?
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 29
Coaches 29
CBS Sports 32 8
Full Rankings

