Overall 11-3-0 • BIG12 7-2-0

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones
  • Overall
    11-3-0
  • BIG12
    7-2-0
Iowa State Cyclones
Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)
  • Aviva Stadium
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
KSTATE
Sat, Aug 23
12:00 pm
ESPN
vs
SD
Sat, Aug 30
3:30 pm
FOX
vs
IOWA
Sat, Sep 6
12:00 pm
FOX
@
ARKST
Sat, Sep 13
4:00 pm
ESP2
vs
ARIZ
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
CINCY
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
COLO
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
BYU
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
ARIZST
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
TCU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
KANSAS
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
OKLAST
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    The early impression Jamarion Batemon has made at Iowa State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    Why Iowa State is still waiting on Dominykas Pleta to join the team for summer practice

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    What Iowa State knew about Mason Williams' injury status out of the transfer portal

  • Image thumbnail
    0:26

    The unique, but valuable stat Milan Momcilovic brings to Iowa State's offense

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    How Iowa State basketball determines revenue sharing dollars

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Iowa State's improvement as a program leading to scheduling strength

  • Image thumbnail
    0:41

    Why Iowa State wants size in transfer guards

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Traits Iowa State looks for in frontcourt transfer prospects

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    T.J. Otzelberger says Iowa State is 'fortunate' to return the production the Cyclones do

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Matt Campbell believes grandfathering in roster cuts is the "right thing"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    Where Iowa State football is at health-wise entering summer training

  • Image thumbnail
    0:14

    How Iowa State football practiced in spring 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Why Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard wants Iowa's state government to be adoptive toward college sports

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Why Iowa State is investing in Cy-Town

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    The progress Iowa State is making in Cy-Town

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Iowa State AD Jamie Pollars expresses his confidence in the Deloitte NIL clearinghouse

  • Image thumbnail
    19:40

    Iowa State NEEDS To Start The Season Strong With Tough 2nd-Half Schedule | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    2026 Iowa State Commit QB Jett Thomalla | Elite 11 Nashville Regional Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Catching up with Elite 11 Finalist : Jett Thomalla

Top Cyclones News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 160.5
(70th) 		255.7
(39th) 		39th
Def. 188.4
(110th) 		165.6
(1st) 		51st

The Cyclone Scoop: An Iowa State athletics podcast

cyclone.jpg
Big 12 true freshmen primed to make an impact in 2023
Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 15 3
Coaches 15 4
CBS Sports 16 2
Full Rankings

Cyclones Tickets

@
KSTATE
Sat, Aug 23 @ 12:00 pm
Aviva Stadium
Dublin, IE
Buy Tickets
View all Cyclones Tickets on Stubhub
