Next Game
Sat, Aug 23 @ 12:00 pm ET |
ESPN
@ Kansas State Wildcats (9-4)
- Aviva Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
Sat, Aug 2312:00 pm
ESPN
|vs
|vs
|@
Sat, Sep 134:00 pm
ESP2
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
-
0:17
The early impression Jamarion Batemon has made at Iowa State
-
0:18
Why Iowa State is still waiting on Dominykas Pleta to join the team for summer practice
-
0:47
What Iowa State knew about Mason Williams' injury status out of the transfer portal
-
0:26
The unique, but valuable stat Milan Momcilovic brings to Iowa State's offense
-
0:29
How Iowa State basketball determines revenue sharing dollars
-
0:47
Iowa State's improvement as a program leading to scheduling strength
-
0:41
Why Iowa State wants size in transfer guards
-
0:38
Traits Iowa State looks for in frontcourt transfer prospects
-
0:36
T.J. Otzelberger says Iowa State is 'fortunate' to return the production the Cyclones do
-
0:28
Matt Campbell believes grandfathering in roster cuts is the "right thing"
-
0:31
Where Iowa State football is at health-wise entering summer training
-
0:14
How Iowa State football practiced in spring 2025
-
0:43
Why Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard wants Iowa's state government to be adoptive toward college sports
-
1:04
Why Iowa State is investing in Cy-Town
-
0:25
The progress Iowa State is making in Cy-Town
-
0:35
Iowa State AD Jamie Pollars expresses his confidence in the Deloitte NIL clearinghouse
-
19:40
Iowa State NEEDS To Start The Season Strong With Tough 2nd-Half Schedule | Cover 3 Summer School
-
1:00
College football rankings: 247Sports debuts post-spring top 25 poll Snapshot
-
0:51
2026 Iowa State Commit QB Jett Thomalla | Elite 11 Nashville Regional Highlights
-
0:53
Catching up with Elite 11 Finalist : Jett Thomalla
Top Cyclones News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
160.5
(70th)
|
255.7
(39th)
|39th
|Def.
|
188.4
(110th)
|
165.6
(1st)
|51st
The Cyclone Scoop: An Iowa State athletics podcast
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|15
|3
|Coaches
|15
|4
|CBS Sports
|16
|2
Cyclones Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 23 @ 12:00 pm
Aviva Stadium
Dublin, IE
|Buy Tickets
