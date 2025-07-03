Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 0-0-0

Hanover Panthers

ChevronDown
    Next Game
    Sat, Sep 13 @ 1:30 pm ET
    vs Butler Bulldogs (9-3)
    • L.S. Ayres Field
    Game Preview

    Schedule

    Regular season
    vs
    BUT
    Sat, Sep 13
    1:30 pm
    Full Schedule
    default-cbs-image
    Now Playing

    Share Video

    Link copied!
    • Image thumbnail
      1:50

      Breaking News: 5-Star OL Immanuel Iheanacho Commits To Oregon

    • Image thumbnail
      19:30

      Nebraska NEEDS Dylan Raiola To Live Up To Hype In 2nd Year | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    • Image thumbnail
      13:36

      Can Greg Schiano & Rutgers Level Up In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    • Image thumbnail
      1:57

      School Set To Make A Big Move In July

    • Image thumbnail
      2:31

      Alabama Continues Recruiting Hot Streak

    • Image thumbnail
      1:43

      Big Commitments Coming In July

    • Image thumbnail
      3:44

      Outlook For LSU After Landing 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson

    • Image thumbnail
      3:01

      Breaking: 5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Commits To LSU

    • Image thumbnail
      3:01

      5-Star Edge Trenton Henderson Set To Make Commitment

    • Image thumbnail
      4:30

      Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: 2027 LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Notre Dame

    • Image thumbnail
      7:14

      Irish Illustrated Video Analysis: Notre Dame Lands a Commitment From Top 50 Tight End Ian Premer

    • Image thumbnail
      2:37

      This Just In: Alabama Moves Up To No. 6 In 2026 247Sports Recruiting Rankings

    • Image thumbnail
      15:39

      Cincinnati Needs To Get To 7 Wins in 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    • Image thumbnail
      1:30

      NIL Collectives Going Away With Colleges Paying Athletes Directly

    • Image thumbnail
      0:51

      Colleges Can Start Paying Athletes Directly, Salary Cap Starts at 20.5M per School

    • Image thumbnail
      22:34

      Arkansas Must Win Half Their SEC Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    • Image thumbnail
      19:09

      Can Texas A&M Win 9 Games In 2025 | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    • Image thumbnail
      0:20

      BREAKING: 4-star TE JC Anderson Commits to Ole Miss

    • Image thumbnail
      20:49

      West Virginia NEEDS To Make A Bowl Game With New-Look Roster | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    • Image thumbnail
      24:08

      Can Jalon Daniels Put It All Together And Lead Kansas To A Big 12 Title Contention | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

    See All NCAAF Videos

    Top Panthers News

    Rankings

    Polls Rank Trend
    AP NR
    Coaches NR
    CBS Sports NR
    Full Rankings

    Panthers Tickets

    vs
    BUT
    Sat, Sep 13 @ 1:30 pm
    L.S. Ayres Field
    Hanover, Indiana
    Buy Tickets
    View all Panthers Tickets on Stubhub