Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 5-7-0 • BIG12 2-7-0

Utah Utes

Utah Utes
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    5-7-0
  • BIG12
    2-7-0
Utah Utes
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm ET |
FOX
@ UCLA Bruins (5-7)
  • Rose Bowl
Game Preview

Big 12 Standings

Team Conf Overall
ARIZST
 7-2 11-3
BYU
 7-2 11-2
IOWAST
 7-2 11-3
COLO
 7-2 9-4
BAYLOR
 6-3 8-5
TCU
 6-3 9-4
TXTECH
 6-3 8-5
KSTATE
 5-4 9-4
WVU
 5-4 6-7
KANSAS
 4-5 5-7
CINCY
 3-6 5-7
HOU
 3-6 4-8
UTAH
 2-7 5-7
ARIZ
 2-7 4-8
UCF
 2-7 4-8
OKLAST
 0-9 3-9
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
@
UCLA
Sat, Aug 30
11:00 pm
FOX
vs
CPOLY
Sat, Sep 6
6:00 pm
ESP+
@
WYO
Sat, Sep 13
8:00 pm
vs
TXTECH
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
@
WVU
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
vs
ARIZST
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
@
BYU
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
COLO
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
CINCY
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
@
BAYLOR
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
KSTATE
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
@
KANSAS
Fri, Nov 28
12:00 pm
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    21:15

    Utah Has One Of The Best O-Lines In College Football | Cover 3 College Football Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Utah could be this year's next Big 12 Breakout team | 247 Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Latest intel on 4-Star OT Kelvin Obot | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Previewing 4-Star TE Brock Harris's commitment | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Utah is a mystery team this season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    New Mexico QB Devon Dampier Transfers to Utah

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Gauging interest on Utah QB Isaac Wilson | Transfer Portal Palooza

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Does former Utah QB Cam Rising have another year of college football in him? | Transfer Portal Palooza

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    BREAKING: QB Cam Rising not expected to return to Utah | Transfer Portal Palooza 2024

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Colorado defeats Utah, 49-24

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Inside College Football: #17 Colorado's Defense is Enough to Beat Utah

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Colorado hopes to stay hot against Utah | Pate State Game Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    4:43

    Were The Refs Really To Blame In BYU's Victory Over Utah? | Cover 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    BYU survives against Utah, 22-21

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    BYU Drills Game-Winning FG to Remain Undefeated

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    Three-star 2025 OL Soren Shinofield talks Utah

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Week 9 Dud: Utah | The 105

  • Image thumbnail
    3:30

    Three-star 2025 ATH Nela Tupou talks Utah

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Utah Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig resigns

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Utes News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 130.4
(97th) 		199.4
(98th) 		116th
Def. 129.4
(35th) 		200.3
(39th) 		29th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 84 4
Full Rankings

Utes Tickets

@
UCLA
Sat, Aug 30 @ 11:00 pm
Rose Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $105.60
View all Utes Tickets on Stubhub