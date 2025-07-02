21:15 Utah Has One Of The Best O-Lines In College Football | Cover 3 College Football Summer School



1:41 Utah could be this year's next Big 12 Breakout team | 247 Ultimate CFB Show



1:34 Latest intel on 4-Star OT Kelvin Obot | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



2:03 Previewing 4-Star TE Brock Harris's commitment | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show



1:08 Utah is a mystery team this season



1:59 How the recently proposed CFP format changes could impact the Big 12 and ACC | 247Sports Ultimate College Football Show



1:31 New Mexico QB Devon Dampier Transfers to Utah



1:21 Gauging interest on Utah QB Isaac Wilson | Transfer Portal Palooza



1:54 Does former Utah QB Cam Rising have another year of college football in him? | Transfer Portal Palooza



1:02 BREAKING: QB Cam Rising not expected to return to Utah | Transfer Portal Palooza 2024



0:48 Colorado defeats Utah, 49-24



1:17 Inside College Football: #17 Colorado's Defense is Enough to Beat Utah



1:03 Colorado hopes to stay hot against Utah | Pate State Game Preview



4:43 Were The Refs Really To Blame In BYU's Victory Over Utah? | Cover 3



2:00 BYU survives against Utah, 22-21



4:17 BYU Drills Game-Winning FG to Remain Undefeated



2:52 Three-star 2025 OL Soren Shinofield talks Utah



1:03 Week 9 Dud: Utah | The 105



3:30 Three-star 2025 ATH Nela Tupou talks Utah

