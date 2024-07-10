UCLA is changing up its future football schedule, dropping nonconference showdowns against SEC powers Auburn and Georgia in favor of games against former Pac-12 foes Cal and Utah, the school announced Wednesday. The change cuts some nonconference mileage for the Bruins, swapping a pair of cross-country road contests for regional matchups as the program adds significant travel for conference games in the Big Ten.

The Bruins open up the 2025 season at the Rose Bowl against the Utes and return the favor in 2030 with a trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The four-game series with Cal features games in Berkley, California in 2026 and 2028 and Los Angeles in 2027 and 2029. UCLA was set to face Georgia in 2025-26 and Auburn in 2027-28 before the programs mutually agreed to cancel the series.

Cal and Florida have also mutually agreed to cancel a home-and-home nonconference series scheduled for 2026-27, Action News Network reports.

UCLA holds a 12-9 lead in the all-time series against Utah. The two teams met nine times as nonconference opponents before the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011. The Bruins have an 8-1 record in those contests.

The Bruins' rivalry with Cal dates back to 1933, with UCLA leading the all-time series 58-35-1. The 2024 season will mark the first in 90 years without a meeting between the Bruins and Golden Bears due to conference realignment.

UCLA will play its first game as an official member of the Big Ten on the road against Hawai'i on Aug. 31.