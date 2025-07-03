Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 8-5-0 • SEC 4-4-0

Florida Gators

Florida Gators
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    8-5-0
  • SEC
    4-4-0
Florida Gators
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs LIU Sharks (4-8)
  • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Game Preview

SEC Standings

Team Conf Overall
TEXAS
 7-1 13-3
UGA
 6-2 11-3
TENN
 6-2 10-3
MIZZOU
 5-3 10-3
MISS
 5-3 10-3
BAMA
 5-3 9-4
LSU
 5-3 9-4
SC
 5-3 9-4
TXAM
 5-3 8-5
FLA
 4-4 8-5
ARK
 3-5 7-6
VANDY
 3-5 7-6
OKLA
 2-6 6-7
AUBURN
 2-6 5-7
UK
 1-7 4-8
MISSST
 0-8 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
LIUPOST
Sat, Aug 30
7:00 pm
ESP+
vs
SFLA
Sat, Sep 6
4:15 pm
SECN
@
LSU
Sat, Sep 13
7:30 pm
ABC
@
MIAMI
Sat, Sep 20
TBA
vs
TEXAS
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
@
TXAM
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
MISSST
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
vs
UGA
Sat, Nov 1
3:30 pm
ABC
@
UK
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
@
MISS
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
vs
TENN
Sat, Nov 22
TBA
vs
FSU
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Will Florida perform better or worse in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    What if all Florida based programs fall off in 2025?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Auburn is an SEC wildcard in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    6:37

    2025 Elite 11 Finals Check-In Interview: Will Griffin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Florida has the hardest schedule in the SEC in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Florida likely won't have a single noon game in 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Florida In A Good Place for EDGE Jake Kreul | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Power rating the top five quarterbacks in the SEC

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    Florida moving the needle for 4-Star DL Vodney Cleveland | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    5-Star CB Chauncey Kennon talks where Florida stands after official visit and commitment date

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Brandon Marcello's takeaways from SEC Spring Meetings | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Why DJ Lagway is a Top 5 Returning QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Predicting 2025 Heisman Finalists: Gators QB DJ Lagway | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Recapping Florida's 5-Star studded weekend | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    What is Billy Napier's approval rating as head coach at Florida?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Chauncey Kennon moves up one spot to No. 27 in latest 2026 rankings | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Bralan Womack remains No. 12 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Cederian Morgan moves up to the No. 11 prospect in latest 2026 rankings update | 247Sports 5-Star Reveal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    DJ Lagway and Tre' Wilson primed to be one of CFB's top QB/WR duos | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Choosing sides on SEC win totals: Florida | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

See All NCAAF Videos

Top Gators News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 161.2
(67th) 		225.7
(69th) 		66th
Def. 149.6
(67th) 		227.5
(83rd) 		77th

Swamp247: A Florida Gators football podcast

uploads-2f1555431013253-w8srx3nx89-0318c643d2ced9cc3660f47f3bd8515b-2fswamp247-new.png
Introducing 'Inside College Basketball Now' with Jon Rothstein
All Podcasts

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP 33 1
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 35 2
Full Rankings

Gators Tickets

vs
LIUPOST
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm
Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Gainesville, FL
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $36.42
View all Gators Tickets on Stubhub