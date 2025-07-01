Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Fordham Rams (2-10)
- Alumni Stadium
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
Sat, Aug 302:00 pm
ESP+
|@
|@
Sat, Sep 1310:30 pm
ACCN
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
-
19:48
Can Bill O'Brien Build On Year One Success At Boston College? | Cover 3 Summer School
-
0:47
2025 NFL Draft Grades: Bears Select Ozzy Trapilo No. 56
-
1:06
NFL Mock Draft: Eagles land Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku 32nd overall
-
3:13
Bill O'Brien on depth at running back and end of spring
-
2:08
DB Syair Torrence on the talent of the defensive backfield
-
5:38
RB Jordan McDonald on the depth in running back room and how each plays different roles
-
3:13
Bill O'Brien on his quarterbacks and more
-
1:49
CB Isaiah Farris on the play of secondary at camp
-
2:28
VJ Wilkins on differences between BC and Campbell, which WR he looks up to
-
2:19
WR Luke McLaughlin on the offense and working with a stacked WR room
-
3:40
DL Sed McConell on Onye Nwosisi and Favor Bate, start of camp
-
2:00
Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show
-
7:23
Bill O'Brien on walk ons who have had strong spring
-
3:05
Boston College WR Reed Harris on his size and winning battles
-
2:38
Safety Carter Davis on start of camp, working with the defense
-
2:27
EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins on Jordan Thomas, scrimmage
-
2:05
OL Eryx Daugherty discusses Matt Applebaum, start of camp
-
2:30
TE Ty Lockwood on why he transferred to Boston College
-
3:36
DT Owen Stoudmire on being a leader, start of camp
-
3:28
Jeremiah Franklin on growth of the Boston College offense
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Top Eagles News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
166.4
(59th)
|
199.3
(99th)
|90th
|Def.
|
114.6
(22nd)
|
246.1
(110th)
|55th
Rankings
|Polls
|Rank
|Trend
|AP
|NR
|—
|Coaches
|NR
|—
|CBS Sports
|50
|3
Eagles Tickets
|vs
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm
Alumni Stadium
Chestnut Hill, MA