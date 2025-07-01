Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 7-6-0 • ACC 4-4-0

Boston College Eagles

Boston College Eagles
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    7-6-0
  • ACC
    4-4-0
Boston College Eagles
ChevronDown
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm ET |
ESP+
vs Fordham Rams (2-10)
  • Alumni Stadium
Game Preview

ACC Standings

Team Conf Overall
SMU
 8-0 11-3
CLEM
 7-1 10-4
MIAMI
 6-2 10-3
CUSE
 5-3 10-3
LVILLE
 5-3 9-4
GATECH
 5-3 7-6
DUKE
 5-3 9-4
VATECH
 4-4 6-7
BC
 4-4 7-6
NCST
 3-5 6-7
PITT
 3-5 7-6
UVA
 3-5 5-7
UNC
 3-5 6-7
CAL
 2-6 6-7
WAKE
 2-6 4-8
STNFRD
 2-6 3-9
FSU
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings

Schedule

Regular season
vs
FORD
Sat, Aug 30
2:00 pm
ESP+
@
MICHST
Sat, Sep 6
7:30 pm
NBC
@
STNFRD
Sat, Sep 13
10:30 pm
ACCN
vs
CAL
Sat, Sep 27
TBA
@
PITT
Sat, Oct 4
TBA
vs
CLEM
Sat, Oct 11
TBA
vs
UCONN
Sat, Oct 18
TBA
@
LVILLE
Sat, Oct 25
TBA
vs
ND
Sat, Nov 1
TBA
vs
SMU
Sat, Nov 8
TBA
vs
GATECH
Sat, Nov 15
TBA
@
CUSE
Sat, Nov 29
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    19:48

    Can Bill O'Brien Build On Year One Success At Boston College? | Cover 3 Summer School

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Bears Select Ozzy Trapilo No. 56

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    NFL Mock Draft: Eagles land Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku 32nd overall

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Bill O'Brien on depth at running back and end of spring

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    DB Syair Torrence on the talent of the defensive backfield

  • Image thumbnail
    5:38

    RB Jordan McDonald on the depth in running back room and how each plays different roles

  • Image thumbnail
    3:13

    Bill O'Brien on his quarterbacks and more

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    CB Isaiah Farris on the play of secondary at camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:28

    VJ Wilkins on differences between BC and Campbell, which WR he looks up to

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    WR Luke McLaughlin on the offense and working with a stacked WR room

  • Image thumbnail
    3:40

    DL Sed McConell on Onye Nwosisi and Favor Bate, start of camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Is Femi Babalola a clone of Faizon Brandon? | 247Sports Ultimate CFB Show

  • Image thumbnail
    7:23

    Bill O'Brien on walk ons who have had strong spring

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Boston College WR Reed Harris on his size and winning battles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Safety Carter Davis on start of camp, working with the defense

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins on Jordan Thomas, scrimmage

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    OL Eryx Daugherty discusses Matt Applebaum, start of camp

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    TE Ty Lockwood on why he transferred to Boston College

  • Image thumbnail
    3:36

    DT Owen Stoudmire on being a leader, start of camp

  • Image thumbnail
    3:28

    Jeremiah Franklin on growth of the Boston College offense

See All NCAAF Videos
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Eagles News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 166.4
(59th) 		199.3
(99th) 		90th
Def. 114.6
(22nd) 		246.1
(110th) 		55th

Rankings

Polls Rank Trend
AP NR
Coaches NR
CBS Sports 50 3
Full Rankings

Eagles Tickets

vs
FORD
Sat, Aug 30 @ 2:00 pm
Alumni Stadium
Chestnut Hill, MA
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $2.59
View all Eagles Tickets on Stubhub
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola